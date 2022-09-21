Read full article on original website
Round Rock ISD warning families about dangers of fentanyl
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is warning families about the dangers of fentanyl. Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez sent a letter to the community on Thursday where he said the drug is present in the schools and among the teenage population. He said the district is not aware of any fentanyl overdoses involving students.
Additional Arrest Made in Lockhart Daycare Assault Case
A fourth person has been arrested in connection to an alleged incident that occurred at the Children’s Center of Lockhart, also known locally as Connie’s Kidz. Rafael Santa Maria was arrested Tuesday night, September 20, 2022, for tampering with a witness—a felony. Two other adults, Connie Mendoza and Christine Amaya, had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a witness and failure to report abuse with intent to conceal.
Round Rock police looking for Sept. 4 aggravated assault witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Correction: A previous version of this story said the incident happened on Sept. 9, as first reported by the Round Rock Police Department. The department later said the incident took place on Sept. 4 and not Sept. 9. The Round Rock Police Department is looking...
Important Safety Message from Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Azaiez
Our nation is facing a frightening epidemic that is taking the lives of many young people, and Texas is not exempt. Across the country — and right here in the Austin metro area — the dangerous drug fentanyl is wreaking havoc on families and communities. As you may...
Some are turning to plasma donations to help make ends meet in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — As rent increases, people are forced to find secondary means to make ends meet. At least that’s the case for lifelong Austinite Paris Williams. With six kids, and a job at TJ Maxx, he has gotten thrifty with the way he can make ends meet. He donates plasma twice a week.
Father Of Uvalde Victim Gets Haunting Tattoo In Wake Of Shooting
"Their screams weren’t just silenced. Their voices were indefinitely. We are their voices!"
APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin
A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
Shortage in Austin-area pediatric ICU beds as more kids get sick
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated on Thursday there are just 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds for our entire region, trauma service area O. That includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
Police Officer Injured In Struggle, Shots Fired
A law enforcement officer was injured in Austin Thursday morning during an altercation involving gunshots. Earlier reports said the officer worked for the Austin Police Department, but the department has now confirmed it is was not one of their officers who was hurt. KVUE-TV reports the officer engaged in a...
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
‘It was wild to not have that control’: Nursing shortage hits some Austin delivery rooms
St. David's HealthCare said the nationwide nursing shortage means medical facilities will sometimes make schedule changes for elective procedures. They added each facility has its own resources to allocate, which can change on a daily basis.
Man indicted on capital murder charge could spend 5 years in prison for killing Round Rock father
AUSTIN, Texas - A man indicted on a capital murder charge could spend five years in prison. The charge will likely be dropped to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal. Anthony Davis is one of two men charged with killing Christopher Branham, 26, on June 24, 2020. The Round Rock father of two was beaten unconscious and robbed in a recorded mob-style attack at the La Quinta Hotel on Parker Drive.
Fort Hood soldier charged with murder identified after shooting death of 34-year-old woman
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a murder on Monday. Police say 35-year-old Michael Leonard Moore was charged with murder after a 34-year-old woman was found shot to death in a home in the 1100 block of Wales Drive around 8 a.m.
VIDEO: Car runs over pedestrian in Round Rock; police looking for witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault. Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. The victim was originally in critical condition but is now stable. This incident stemmed from...
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Ex-wife of retired DPS trooper who shot, killed 2 victims in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Authorities have now identified the victims of a double homicide at a home in Elgin. FOX 7 learned new details about the deceased suspect, retired DPS trooper Rito Paul Morales, from his ex-wife. "It's absolutely heartbreaking," said Sheakell Soto, who was formerly married to Paul Morales. "I...
Gunshot fired at Austin hospital bridge highlights health care violence
A bullet fired at a hospital pedestrian bridge in Austin highlights a rise in violence against health care workers.
Austin police looking for missing 1-month-old
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing infant last seen with his teenage mother. The missing persons case for 1-month-old Jamire Hardin was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11:03 p.m. The baby was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek Dr. in northeast Austin with his mother, 16-year-old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet.
Kyle man arrested for making threats against Austin Waldorf School
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A Kyle man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Austin Waldorf School earlier this week. 37-year-old Carlos Lorenzo Michaelis has been charged with terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it received a report on Sept. 19 from the...
‘He screams I got shot’: Sister of injured 11 year old speaks after east Austin shooting
According to APD, the boy was inside his home in the 1300 block of East Third St. when multiple shots were fired from outside at 11:30 p.m.
1-month-old baby last seen with mother found
On Thursday, the Austin Police Department said it located a missing east Austin infant and his mother.
