A fourth person has been arrested in connection to an alleged incident that occurred at the Children’s Center of Lockhart, also known locally as Connie’s Kidz. Rafael Santa Maria was arrested Tuesday night, September 20, 2022, for tampering with a witness—a felony. Two other adults, Connie Mendoza and Christine Amaya, had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a witness and failure to report abuse with intent to conceal.

LOCKHART, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO