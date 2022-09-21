ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

KVUE

Round Rock ISD warning families about dangers of fentanyl

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is warning families about the dangers of fentanyl. Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez sent a letter to the community on Thursday where he said the drug is present in the schools and among the teenage population. He said the district is not aware of any fentanyl overdoses involving students.
ROUND ROCK, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Additional Arrest Made in Lockhart Daycare Assault Case

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to an alleged incident that occurred at the Children’s Center of Lockhart, also known locally as Connie’s Kidz. Rafael Santa Maria was arrested Tuesday night, September 20, 2022, for tampering with a witness—a felony. Two other adults, Connie Mendoza and Christine Amaya, had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a witness and failure to report abuse with intent to conceal.
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin

A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Shortage in Austin-area pediatric ICU beds as more kids get sick

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated on Thursday there are just 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds for our entire region, trauma service area O. That includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

Police Officer Injured In Struggle, Shots Fired

A law enforcement officer was injured in Austin Thursday morning during an altercation involving gunshots. Earlier reports said the officer worked for the Austin Police Department, but the department has now confirmed it is was not one of their officers who was hurt. KVUE-TV reports the officer engaged in a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man indicted on capital murder charge could spend 5 years in prison for killing Round Rock father

AUSTIN, Texas - A man indicted on a capital murder charge could spend five years in prison. The charge will likely be dropped to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal. Anthony Davis is one of two men charged with killing Christopher Branham, 26, on June 24, 2020. The Round Rock father of two was beaten unconscious and robbed in a recorded mob-style attack at the La Quinta Hotel on Parker Drive.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for missing 1-month-old

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing infant last seen with his teenage mother. The missing persons case for 1-month-old Jamire Hardin was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11:03 p.m. The baby was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek Dr. in northeast Austin with his mother, 16-year-old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Kyle man arrested for making threats against Austin Waldorf School

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A Kyle man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Austin Waldorf School earlier this week. 37-year-old Carlos Lorenzo Michaelis has been charged with terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it received a report on Sept. 19 from the...
KYLE, TX
KVUE

