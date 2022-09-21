Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Technician Online
Pack women’s soccer suffers 1-0 defeat to Virginia Tech in rough outing
The No. 19 NC State women’s soccer team suffered its first ACC loss of the season to Virginia Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22. A poor overall performance from the Wolfpack resulted in a 1-0 loss to the Hokies. After defeating Wake Forest on Sept. 18 in perhaps the Pack’s...
packinsider.com
ON3: 2 NC State 2023 Football Commits were Awarded their 4th Star Today
ON3 updated their rankings for the 2023 recruiting class today, and NC State has four 4-Star verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. Offensive Tackle Darion Rivers and Cornerback Brandon Cisse both were given an additional star today, moving from 3-star prospects to 4-star prospects. The NC State 2023 recruiting...
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
Technician Online
NC State women’s soccer shows promise ahead of tough ACC schedule
After one month of play, NC State women’s soccer has dominated the nonconference part of its schedule, going 6-1-3 in the first leg of its season. But with a daunting slate of ACC teams on the horizon, there are some key takeaways from the Pack’s first 10 matches.
Technician Online
NC State football set to dominate against UConn under the lights
No. 12 NC State football is set to battle UConn on Saturday, Sept. 24, and for a third straight week, will play at Carter-Finley Stadium. Due to NC State’s Parents and Families Weekend, the matchup against the Huskies sold out over a week in advance. In their previous season,...
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
WXII 12
North Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh in October
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cotton candy and funnel cake season is back — theNorth Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh!. The fair which started in 1853, is a family tradition for many and this season will offer just as much fun as in years past. Click the video player...
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
Wake Technical Community College announces new campus site in Apex
Wake Technical Community College announced plans to expand and build a new campus site in Apex.
thisisraleigh.com
Date Night In The Village District, Raleigh
Looking for Raleigh date night ideas and romantic things to do as a couple? Now that our eldest daughter is 15, that both our kids have a lovely group of friends, and that we just welcomed two kittens into our family, our kids are suddenly less dependent on us and literally pushing us out the door!
jocoreport.com
Zebulon Man “Did That Happy Dance” After $25,000 A Year For Life Win
RALEIGH – Kenneth Kiriazes of Zebulon bought a Lucky for Life ticket about a month ago, left it in his truck and, after finally checking it Sunday, was stunned to find a $25,000 a year for life prize waiting for him. “I did that happy dance,” Kiriazes said. “Something...
cbs17
‘Non-credible’ threat to Raleigh high school leads to police presence for rest of week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Additional police officers will be present at Enloe High School for the rest of the week after what was described as a non-credible threat to the school was made, officials said. Dr. Jackie Jordan, the school’s principal, said Thursday that a “threatening message” was written...
Technician Online
Sip n’ Stroll: Raleigh tests new social district
On Aug. 15,2022, Raleigh piloted “Sip n’ Stroll,” a designated area where alcoholic beverages from participatory vendors may be bought by customers and carried openly to different locations and other participatory vendors. The open container law operates Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sip...
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
nsjonline.com
Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training
RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
nsjonline.com
Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Morrisville, NC
Morrisville is a thriving town in the Research Triangle of North Carolina, and it has no lack of amazing restaurants. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or casual eats, you can find something to your taste in Morrisville. Here are some of the best restaurants in Morrisville, NC!. 1....
Some Wake students could move to other schools in 2023. Are your children affected?
Even though no new schools are opening, the district says some students need to change schools to help deal with crowding.
High school students found dead in Orange Co. remembered by classmates at soccer game
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
