Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

ON3: 2 NC State 2023 Football Commits were Awarded their 4th Star Today

ON3 updated their rankings for the 2023 recruiting class today, and NC State has four 4-Star verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. Offensive Tackle Darion Rivers and Cornerback Brandon Cisse both were given an additional star today, moving from 3-star prospects to 4-star prospects. The NC State 2023 recruiting...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State women’s soccer shows promise ahead of tough ACC schedule

After one month of play, NC State women’s soccer has dominated the nonconference part of its schedule, going 6-1-3 in the first leg of its season. But with a daunting slate of ACC teams on the horizon, there are some key takeaways from the Pack’s first 10 matches.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State football set to dominate against UConn under the lights

No. 12 NC State football is set to battle UConn on Saturday, Sept. 24, and for a third straight week, will play at Carter-Finley Stadium. Due to NC State’s Parents and Families Weekend, the matchup against the Huskies sold out over a week in advance. In their previous season,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh in October

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cotton candy and funnel cake season is back — theNorth Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh!. The fair which started in 1853, is a family tradition for many and this season will offer just as much fun as in years past. Click the video player...
RALEIGH, NC
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT
thisisraleigh.com

Date Night In The Village District, Raleigh

Looking for Raleigh date night ideas and romantic things to do as a couple? Now that our eldest daughter is 15, that both our kids have a lovely group of friends, and that we just welcomed two kittens into our family, our kids are suddenly less dependent on us and literally pushing us out the door!
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Sip n’ Stroll: Raleigh tests new social district

On Aug. 15,2022, Raleigh piloted “Sip n’ Stroll,” a designated area where alcoholic beverages from participatory vendors may be bought by customers and carried openly to different locations and other participatory vendors. The open container law operates Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sip...
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training

RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards

RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Morrisville, NC

Morrisville is a thriving town in the Research Triangle of North Carolina, and it has no lack of amazing restaurants. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or casual eats, you can find something to your taste in Morrisville. Here are some of the best restaurants in Morrisville, NC!. 1....
MORRISVILLE, NC

