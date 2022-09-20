Read full article on original website
Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission has initiated the process of reviewing its rules for election observers, an issue that’s drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. Commissioners voted 5-1 on Wednesday to send a scope statement to Gov. Tony Evers laying out their intent to review the ways election observers can interact with people at the polls and what access observers are allowed to have. If approved by the governor, the statement will continue in a lengthy process that could last one to two years before new rules are enacted.
Wisconsin’s Evers proposes pathway for abortion vote
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is making abortion rights a central focus of his reelection campaign, is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority if Wisconsin residents support abortion rights. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels, who supports the state’s 1849 that has no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels.
New area code coming to Wisconsin, replacing 608
MADISON – A new area code will soon be rolled out as the 608 area is running out of room for new numbers. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announcing the new area code, 353, saying they’ve been “forced” to create a new one. If you...
Travel Wisconsin: Agritourism
As a leading producer of cheese, milk, cranberries, potatoes and a host of other agricultural goods, Wisconsin’s identity is interwoven with its thousands of farms. Many of those farmers invite the public to see how it all happens. Here’s to discovering the roots of agriculture. Celebrate those beautifully...
Barnes: Clerical error to blame for mistaken endorsement
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign is blaming a “clerical error” for listing a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department captain as one of nine endorsements from law enforcement officers when the officer did not, in fact, back Barnes. Barnes’ campaign on Thursday released the list of nine endorsements from current and former law enforcement officers. One of them was John Siegel. On Monday, the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now reported an interview with Seigel in which he said he never endorsed Barnes. Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that it was a mistake “due to a clerical error.”
Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced on Thursday. In a news...
