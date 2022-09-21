Amari Cooper had a 100-yard game, but laments missing the onside kick: ‘It was my play to make’

Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Cuts Dak Prescott WR Favorite in Roster Move
Dennis Houston is being cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants.
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: 5-9 Rookie Slam-Dunk Show Awes Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb - WATCH
FRISCO - Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb quietly changes into shoes at his locker at the Dallas Cowboys practice facility here inside The Star. A couple feet away, near quarterback Dak Prescott's locker, rookie KaVontae Turpin silently gets ready after a rigorous practice. The two players are ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Hit Or Miss' CB Trevon Diggs Shuts Up Dallas Cowboys Critics
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was a key factor in the team's Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper Burns Steelers - And Stars After Trade to Browns: WATCH
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Cowboys ex Amari Cooper: "I'm trying to find new ways to tell you guys how impressed I am ... He's really, really smart, he's a great teammate, runs every route imaginable ... he's so versatile, he's such a big, physical receiver, he's trustworthy. I really enjoy No. 2."
Cowboys Injury Practice Update: Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Micah Parsons - 'Time To Go' For Young TEs
The Dallas Cowboys young tight end duo of Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot know it's time to "show who we are" if Dalton Schultz misses time.
Yardbarker
Cowboys GM Jerry Jones tries to sell Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott QB controversy, but Ezekiel Elliott isn’t buying it
It’s just been just two games (barely) and already, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Cooper Rush as the new Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback. Dak Prescott is still out of commission after undergoing thumb surgery, and at this point, Rush’s strong play has led to whispers about the 28-year-old potentially replacing Prescott as the Cowboys’ QB1 on a more permanent basis.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bobby Wagner, Rams Ready to Stop Kyler Murray's Madness
Bobby Wagner is new to the Rams but no stranger to how Kyler Murray can impact a ball game.
NFL・
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
87K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0