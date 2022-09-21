ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Amari Cooper had a 100-yard game, but laments missing the onside kick: ‘It was my play to make’

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update

In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys GM Jerry Jones tries to sell Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott QB controversy, but Ezekiel Elliott isn’t buying it

It’s just been just two games (barely) and already, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Cooper Rush as the new Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback. Dak Prescott is still out of commission after undergoing thumb surgery, and at this point, Rush’s strong play has led to whispers about the 28-year-old potentially replacing Prescott as the Cowboys’ QB1 on a more permanent basis.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Garrett Wilson
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
87K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy