ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video

By Denise Koch
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5HrR_0i3aLVN700

Viral Video shows news anchor Denise Koch doing the Park Heights Strut 02:14

BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.

Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.

Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.

She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.

The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.

Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.

Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.

Comments / 29

Joyce Trembly
5d ago

I have been watching WJZ for a very long time, parents watched WJZ again for a very long time ,love the staff ,reporters, anchor folks, miss Jerry ,AL along with Denise Koch when she came to the station ....it's good to see TV personalities be human and be a part of the community and the who state of Maryland ....thought it looked enjoyable and fun !

Reply
9
Sonia Cofield
5d ago

I've always been a fan. thanks for being a human and letting your hair down. 🖤💜

Reply
16
Natalie Missindependent Jordan
5d ago

love the vid and she was doing her thang get it Denise

Reply
11
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades

BALTIMORE -- Weatherman Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.As anchor Denise Koch recounted on the air Monday, Turk got the job in the 1970s after answering an ad in the newspaper.According to his staff bio, Turk took an interest in the weather as a boy, rigging up a device to measure precipitation.The Baltimore native earned a B.S. degree in geography from what was then known as Towson State College and a master's degree in the same subject from the graduate school of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.In between his degrees, Turk worked as a teacher in Baltimore City, and prior to his broadcasting career, he served as an assistant planner for Howard County.After joining the station, Turk pushed for WJZ to acquire the Doppler radar weather system, making the station one of the first in the market to have the forecasting technology.And who can forget the classic promos?All this week WJZ will be taking a look back at some of Bob's most memorable moments, and you will hear from him on Friday, when Denise talks with Bob about his five decades here on TV Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat remembered at candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE -- The Cherry Hill community held a candlelight vigil for local rapper LonnieDaGoat on Saturday.The 24-year-old man—whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr.—was found dead in South Baltimore on Wednesday morning.First responders discovered his body lying between two row homes off of Bookert Drive—a spot that's a popular shortcut. People who live on Bookert Drive say they heard a single gunshot the night before Lonnie's body was discovered.  LonnieDaGoat had a large following, netting him millions of views of his YouTube channel, which showcased his music.Over 100 people attended his candlelight vigil on Saturday evening. It was a sad event...
BALTIMORE, MD
The 74

In Baltimore, Teaching STEM Through Dirt Bikes

On a quiet side street tucked back in an industrial section of West Baltimore, Damon Ray Harrison revs the engine of his red dirt bike. He sits askew, unable to reach the ground with both feet. The street is empty except for a few other dirt bikes and riders. Harrison lowers the visor on his […]
BALTIMORE, MD
24hip-hop.com

Meet the director of Sin: Abeni Nazeer

Abeni Nazeer started off as a music video director capturing raw talent throughout Baltimore City. She continues to share her art but now through film making. “Art is freedom. The way I communicate the stories Im telling is art. I never try to rush the creative process. I learned to fall in the love with the process of making art. The more art I create the more I feel free.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Popculture

24-Year-Old Rapper LonnieDaGoat Dies in Baltimore Shooting

Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat has died. The "Hero, No Cape" rapper was discovered dead of a gunshot wound in Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was 24. A suspect remains at large and a motive for the shooting is not yet known. At this...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaggy
mymcmedia.org

Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg

A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley

BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe.   Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment.  WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event. 
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Artscape returning in 2023 as a five-day event Sept. 13-17

After a three-year absence, Baltimore’s Artscape festival will return next year as a five-day event in September, not in mid-July as it has always been in the past. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), which produces Artscape, announced on artscape.org that the 2023 festival will be held from Wednesday, Sept. 13, to Sunday, Sept. 17.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Wjz#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ravens#Baltimore Club#Viral Video
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Which juice bar is right for you?

Fresh juice is a terrific beverage choice for the busy college student; it’s chock-full of nutrients and available in so many different flavors on and around campus. The juice bar in the Recreation (Rec) Center might be the one that most people are familiar with, but now we have a new option on St. Paul Street, Pure Green. Let’s explore each one and see what the merits of each are!
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
CBS Baltimore

Final preparations underway for Charm City Live festival

BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for something fun to do Saturday, come downtown and check out Baltimore's free fall music festival, Charm City Live.WJZ is a proud media sponsor.On Friday, crews were on the stage setting up the speakers and rigging the lights. The festival takes place Saturday at War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall, from noon to 8 p.m.DJs No.ID and Ty Alexander will help create the vibe at Charm City Live."I just love good music. It makes you feel good, it makes you want to dance, it makes you smile," said Alexander. "It just gives good...
BALTIMORE, MD
thegreyhound.org

Baltimore Community Distrustful After E-Coli Water Outbreak

During the first two weeks of September, Baltimore residents were put under a boil water advisory which affected more than 1,500 citizens. Those residents were forced to boil their water for 1 minute or buy bottled water. This became a tedious task and, in some cases, an impossible one. Not everyone could afford to buy cases of water and had to rely on tap water as their main source. Even though the boil water advisory has passed many citizens are still skeptical about using tap water.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
rolling out

Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses

Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy