‘The Bachelorette’: Will Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco Get Back Together?

By Lauren Weiler
 2 days ago

Fans keeping up with ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale know something major goes down between Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco . So, what happens to the couple while on (and off) the show? And do they get back together? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco.

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco break up during ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6zrh_0i3aLP4l00
Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia in ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers from Reality Steve note Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco break up after getting engaged. Tino reportedly gets down on one knee for Rachel during the finale, and Rachel accepts his proposal despite her devastating breakup with Aven Jones. But Tino and Rachel don’t last.

Reality Steve notes Rachel tells Tino she wants to call off their engagement and try just dating. Then, Tino allegedly kisses another woman, sending Rachel into a spiral. In the previews for the finale, fans see Rachel questioning what Tino did, and she also accuses him of lying to her. This seems to be associated with him allegedly kissing another woman. The events also lead to the couple’s breakup.

“Was told she wants nothing to do with this story, so, I don’t know her relationship with Tino, if it was an ex, a random, or someone he knew from his past,” Reality Steve wrote. “He told her it was a one-time kiss. Rachel found out because Tino told her.”

Will Rachel and Tino get back together?

With everything that allegedly happens to Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, is there any chance they get back together?

According to Reality Steve, they don’t work things out. The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers indicate Rachel and Tino spend a lot of time during the After the Final Rose special discussing what happened during the finale, but they don’t get to a place where they can get back together. With that said, Reality Steve notes Tino is likely open to the idea of getting back with Rachel, but Rachel’s calling it quits.

“Was told Tino knows he screwed up, has apologized, but Rachel is checked out of the relationship,” the spoiler guru continued. “Doesn’t seem to be any reconciliation coming at the ATFR. My guess based on what I heard is that if Rachel would’ve given it another chance at the time, Tino would want that, but he understood why Rachel made the decision she did. He broke her trust with his actions when he should’ve told her immediately. Not to mention he shouldn’t have cheated in the first place.”

It’s unlikely Tino will join ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 or any future Bachelor Nation shows

With Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco heading their separate ways after The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, this means Tino’s a single man. Like other singles from Bachelor Nation, there’s always a chance fans will see him again in some capacity. But Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers note he doesn’t hit the beach this season. Additionally, The Bachelor 2023 spoilers note he didn’t get that gig, either.

It seems unlikely fans will see Tino join any of the Bachelor Nation shows in the future. Tino’s father has been quite outspoken against the franchise. And given what occurred with Rachel, it seems likely his family will encourage him to attempt to find love off of reality TV.

As for Rachel’s future, that’s unclear. We could see her on another show in the future.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Tino Franco’s Dad Says He’s ‘So Glad It’s Almost Over’

#The Bachelorette#Reality Tv#Abc
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

