‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Predictions: What Is in Tino’s Journal as Seen in the Teasers?

By Lauren Weiler
 2 days ago

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is here, and fans can see what really happened between Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco . Rachel and Tino end the season together, but the teasers for the remainder of the season show there’s major strife ahead. And one teaser shows Tino holding up a notebook while speaking to someone who’s not Rachel. What’s in Tino’s journal? Here’s what some fans think.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco.]

Tino Franco is holding up a journal during his argument with Rachel Recchia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLSTx_0i3aLORG00
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meeting Tino Franco | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s relationship is falling apart in The Bachelorette Season 19 final teasers. One teaser shows Rachel and Gabby Windey getting ready to potentially get proposed to by their final men. Gabby has Erich Schwer in the final episode, and Rachel has Tino.

According to The Bachelorette spoilers, Tino gets down on one knee for Rachel at the end of the season, but their relationship doesn’t last. Reality Steve reports Rachel calls off the engagement and wants to just date Tino instead, and Tino kisses another girl. The fight that’s depicted in the teasers allegedly shows the fallout from Tino’s actions.

“She’s throwing me under the bus saying all of this is lies,” Tino says to someone (likely production) while holding up his notebook.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale predictions: What is in Tino’s journal?

With The Bachelorette Season 19 finale teasers showing Tino Franco holding up his notebook while speaking to someone else about Rachel Recchia, fans are curious about what could be in Tino’s notebook. Why is he holding the notebook during his conversation? Did he write down something important that he referenced to Rachel at some point?

“My guess is he brought his journal to show her the depth of his feelings for her,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “My prediction is they argued a fair bit post-show, communication cooled as a result, Rachel held Tino responsible for that, and the fight is her confronting him about not pursuing her well enough. And the journal from the show is his attempt to show her how much he has always loved her.”

“I wonder if it’s his journal from the show,” another fan guessed. “He may have expressed doubts in there while telling her he was all in and not sharing them with her. Then, when they have issues after the show, he shares those doubts with her.”

“My bets are on something to do with his family,” another fan noted. “That’s clearly a point of contention as we saw during hometowns, and based on his family’s social media posts and comments, doesn’t seem to be any better.”

Will Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco get back together during the ‘After the Final Rose’ special?

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s conflict in The Bachelorette Season 19 finale will show the end of their relationship. Do they get back together when they talk again during the After the Final Rose special ?

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, after the two break up, they do not reconcile during After the Final Rose. “Was told Tino knows he screwed up, has apologized, but Rachel is checked out of the relationship,” the spoiler guru wrote. “Doesn’t seem to be any reconciliation coming at the ATFR. My guess based on what I heard is that if Rachel would’ve given it another chance at the time, Tino would want that, but he understood why Rachel made the decision she did. He broke her trust with his actions when he should’ve told her immediately.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Erich Schwer Allegedly Sent His Ex a Dozen Roses 2 Days Before He Left to Film the Show

#The Bachelorette
CLERMONT, FL
