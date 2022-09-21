ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beanie Feldstein Met Her Fiancé Working on ‘How to Build a Girl’

By Ashley Swallow
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Although Beanie Feldstein has grown up surrounded by show business, the actor’s career is seemingly just taking off. Feldstein, famously known as Jonah Hill ‘s little sister, always imagined herself pursuing a life filled with theaters and musicals. Ironically enough, the celebrity is doing just that and even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485leC_0i3aLNYX00
Beanie Feldstein | Noam Galai/Getty Images

This past year Feldstein landed one of her dream roles taking on the stage as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl . Leading up to the production, what Feldstein probably didn’t plan for, was the star’s unexpected success in the film industry.

Lady Bird and Booksmart were just two of the well-known titles that put Feldstein on the map. From live stages to the big screen and now love, Feldstein is proving having it all is possible.

Beanie Feldstein met her fiancé while working on ‘How to Build a Girl’

Feldstein ‘s fans and followers might have noticed, but the star has been a bit head-over-heels in love. As the story goes, Feldstein first met Bonnie Chance Roberts on the set of How to Build a Girl .

The actor played the part of Johanna Morrigan in the 2019 film. Roberts, a producer who also works in the entertainment industry, and Feldstein seemed to hit it off right away.

A closer look at Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts’ relationship

Roberts and Feldstein met back in 2018, but a lot has happened since. The pair became Instagram official back in September of 2018, and just a few months later, Feldstein was publicly proclaiming her love for Roberts.

2019 seemed filled with sweet and loving memories, and posts as the couple celebrated milestones like Roberts’ 30th birthday. In August of 2020, taking a more untraditional route, Feldstein commemorated their two-year anniversary with an adorable comic depicting the couple.

In June of 2021, in an interview with Bustle , Feldstein wasn’t shy about going on the record admitting that she and Roberts have been talking about the future and starting a family together. With that being said, it probably wasn’t too surprising to see the couple has taken the next step and is preparing to make their love official.

A closer look at Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts’s engagement

This past June, Feldstein blew away her fans and followers with the news of her recent engagement. The Instagram post with the short and simple caption, “i do, bon” shared photos from the intimate and celebratory event. By the poolside, Roberts was seen getting down on one knee as Feldstein enthusiastically accepted the proposal.

People shared some of the details behind the beautiful and stunning engagement ring Roberts gave her beau. Michelle Oh, a jeweler from London responsible for creating the ring, explained on Instagram , “Bonnie told me that she wanted to create the most special ring possible. Something that was kind of vintage inspired in aesthetic and really one of a kind, like a rare flower in bloom.”

Making the ring even more sentimental, Oh was able to incorporate a small diamond on the inside of the ring that once belonged to Robert’s “mum.” The ring, and its story, are absolutely beautiful.

RELATED: How Does Beanie Feldstein’s Age in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Compare to Monica Lewinsky?

Comments / 0

Related
People

Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain

Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde Admits ‘Reshaping’ Family Has Been ‘Tough’ After Jason Sudeikis Split: ‘My Priority Is’ My Kids

Making it work. Olivia Wilde did not hold back about the "tough" transition her kids went through following her split from Jason Sudeikis. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, September 21, the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, admitted that “reshaping" her family has been “tough” at times. “It’s allowed for some […]
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles' Mom Gives His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde a Rave Review

Olivia Wilde has the seal of approval from Harry Styles' mom, Anne Twist. The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to rave about Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars her pop star son. "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Fanny Brice
Page Six

Olivia Wilde claims Shia LaBeouf gave her an ‘ultimatum’: ‘I chose Florence’ Pugh

She thinks it’s a “Wilde” accusation. Olivia Wilde doubled down on her claim that she fired Shia LaBeouf from “Don’t Worry Darling,” now alleging he gave her an “ultimatum” over Florence Pugh. “We had to replace Shia. He is a fantastic actor, but it wasn’t gonna work,” the movie’s director, 38, said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday. “When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence.” In response to LaBeouf’s claim that Wilde had begged him to stay on the project, she clarified, “That was him feeling he was stepping away and me feeling...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’

This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#How To Build A Girl#Fiance#Beanie Feldstein Met#Https T Co Bzya4odecu
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

187K+
Followers
115K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy