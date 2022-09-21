Beanie Feldstein Met Her Fiancé Working on ‘How to Build a Girl’

Although Beanie Feldstein has grown up surrounded by show business, the actor’s career is seemingly just taking off. Feldstein, famously known as Jonah Hill ‘s little sister, always imagined herself pursuing a life filled with theaters and musicals. Ironically enough, the celebrity is doing just that and even more.

Beanie Feldstein | Noam Galai/Getty Images

This past year Feldstein landed one of her dream roles taking on the stage as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl . Leading up to the production, what Feldstein probably didn’t plan for, was the star’s unexpected success in the film industry.

Lady Bird and Booksmart were just two of the well-known titles that put Feldstein on the map. From live stages to the big screen and now love, Feldstein is proving having it all is possible.

Beanie Feldstein met her fiancé while working on ‘How to Build a Girl’

Feldstein ‘s fans and followers might have noticed, but the star has been a bit head-over-heels in love. As the story goes, Feldstein first met Bonnie Chance Roberts on the set of How to Build a Girl .

The actor played the part of Johanna Morrigan in the 2019 film. Roberts, a producer who also works in the entertainment industry, and Feldstein seemed to hit it off right away.

A closer look at Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts’ relationship

Roberts and Feldstein met back in 2018, but a lot has happened since. The pair became Instagram official back in September of 2018, and just a few months later, Feldstein was publicly proclaiming her love for Roberts.

2019 seemed filled with sweet and loving memories, and posts as the couple celebrated milestones like Roberts’ 30th birthday. In August of 2020, taking a more untraditional route, Feldstein commemorated their two-year anniversary with an adorable comic depicting the couple.

In June of 2021, in an interview with Bustle , Feldstein wasn’t shy about going on the record admitting that she and Roberts have been talking about the future and starting a family together. With that being said, it probably wasn’t too surprising to see the couple has taken the next step and is preparing to make their love official.

A closer look at Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts’s engagement

This past June, Feldstein blew away her fans and followers with the news of her recent engagement. The Instagram post with the short and simple caption, “i do, bon” shared photos from the intimate and celebratory event. By the poolside, Roberts was seen getting down on one knee as Feldstein enthusiastically accepted the proposal.

People shared some of the details behind the beautiful and stunning engagement ring Roberts gave her beau. Michelle Oh, a jeweler from London responsible for creating the ring, explained on Instagram , “Bonnie told me that she wanted to create the most special ring possible. Something that was kind of vintage inspired in aesthetic and really one of a kind, like a rare flower in bloom.”

Making the ring even more sentimental, Oh was able to incorporate a small diamond on the inside of the ring that once belonged to Robert’s “mum.” The ring, and its story, are absolutely beautiful.

