Sarah Ferguson’s Embarrassing Toe-Sucking Incident Brought Up During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death family, friends, dignitaries, and state leaders from all over gathered for her funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022. Among the mourners was Prince Andrew ‘s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson , who was seated alongside their daughters and other members of the royal family.

Some viewers watching at home were surprised to see the Duchess of York sitting there but even more surprised when a commentator covering the funeral brought up Sarah’s toe-sucking scandal.

Sarah Ferguson arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey | Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sarah shared tributes to Queen Elizabeth after her death

Sarah, who was all but banished from the Firm at one point after some embarrassing headlines, made her way back into the royal fold over the last few years and was able to have a relationship with Queen Elizabeth again.

Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement that the monarch had “died peacefully” at the age of 96, the disgraced prince’s ex took to social media and paid tribute to her former mother-in-law.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen,” Sarah tweeted . “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.”

In another tweet she wrote: “I will miss her more than words can express.”

Commentator brought up toe-sucking scandal as duchess arrived at funeral

Sarah Ferguson outside Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral | Rowan Griffiths – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter provided commentary for a local news channel in the U.K. along with broadcasters Alison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic. As Sarah arrived at the church, Arbiter brought up her infamous toe-sucking incident which happened in St. Tropez back in 1992 while she was separated from but still married to Andrew. Arbiter reminded viewers how the late Prince Philip never forgave the duchess for the embarrassment she caused their family at that time.

“It is interesting, [Philip] never forgave her. He never forgave her for the pictures that appeared in the newspaper when she was in the south of France with her so-called financial adviser having her toes sucked,” Arbiter said per the Daily Mail .

His comment garnered nervous giggles from his stunned colleagues.

Finally, Langdon replied: “I wasn’t going to say it. I didn’t think you’d go there.”

“At least he said it. We can’t be accused of saying it,” Stefanovic chimed in before quickly changing the subject.

The queen’s corgis were left to Sarah and Prince Andrew

In the days after the monarch’s death, it was reported that her beloved corgis would go to Andrew and Sarah.

“The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess. It was the duchess who found the puppies that were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke,” a source told Newsweek , adding, “The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

The pups, Muick and Sandy, were on hand to bid a final farewell as the queen’s casket arrived at Windsor Castle for the committal ceremony following her funeral.

