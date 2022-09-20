Earl Douglas Finley, 83 of Trenton, Missouri passed away on September 17, 2022 at Liberty Hospital. Doug was born on September 30, 1938 to Parents Earl Revis Finley and Pauline Naomi Potter Finley. He was a graduate of Trenton High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from NCMC. He was a Corpsman in the United States Navy. After serving in the United States Navy, Doug went on to become a foreman at Donaldson Co. and also operated a small farm. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Chillicothe, Friendship no. 89.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO