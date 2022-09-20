Read full article on original website
KMZU
Holly Rae (Bellamy) Mock
Holly Rae (Bellamy) Mock, 52 of Napoleon, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, Missouri, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Greenton Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memories of Holly and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KMZU
Larry William Price
Larry William Price, 62 of Verona, Missouri, formerly of Higginsville, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri. He was born Thursday, January 21, 1960 in Lexington, Missouri, to the late John "Jack" (Sue) Price and the late Carlene (Doug) Diamond (nee Rider).
KMZU
Connie Marie Greer
Connie Marie Greer, 81, of Richmond, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Valley Manor and Rehabilitation Center in Excelsior Springs. Connie was born on September 17, 1941, in Kansas City, the daughter of Woodrow Lee and Gladys Marie (Reynolds) Battagler. She was united in marriage to William “Garry” Greer of Orrick on May 31, 1968; he survives of the home.
KMZU
Charles Douglas “Doug” Courtney
Our beloved husband and father, Charles Douglas “Doug” Courtney, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1956, to Charles Jacob and Grethen Marie (Guenther) Courtney in Muscatine, Iowa. Doug graduated from John R. Mott High School in Postville, Iowa, in 1974, and...
KMZU
Earl Douglas Finley
Earl Douglas Finley, 83 of Trenton, Missouri passed away on September 17, 2022 at Liberty Hospital. Doug was born on September 30, 1938 to Parents Earl Revis Finley and Pauline Naomi Potter Finley. He was a graduate of Trenton High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from NCMC. He was a Corpsman in the United States Navy. After serving in the United States Navy, Doug went on to become a foreman at Donaldson Co. and also operated a small farm. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Chillicothe, Friendship no. 89.
KMZU
Betty Sue Edgar
Betty Sue Edgar, 75, of Richmond died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Ray County Memorial hospital in Richmond. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens.
KMZU
Nina LaVon McKean Andersen
Nina LaVon McKean Andersen - age 82 of Lawson, MO passed away Saturday morning, September 17th, 2022 in Excelsior Springs, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lawson Booster Club in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Monday, September 26th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Private burial at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. There will be no formal funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816)740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Robert "Pops" Smith
Robert "Pops" Smith, 80, of Carrollton died Monday, Sept. 19. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bittiker Funeral Home. There is no scheduled visitation.
KMZU
Rear-end collision near Macon fatal for Independence woman
MACON – A rear-end collision just three miles east of Macon killed an Independence woman Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a Freightliner truck tractor was disabled on Highway 36. A vehicle driven by Mary K. Kliethermes, 71, struck it in the rear. She was pronounced...
KMZU
Lafayette County accident seriously injures two
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – Two people were seriously injured in a Lafayette County crash Tuesday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mary E. Jones, 43, of Lexington, was driving on Missouri 13, north of Route FF, when her vehicle crossed into the path of another. The second vehicle driven by Bradley S. Coffety, 23, of Centerview, was struck head-on.
KMZU
Motion to dismiss auto theft charge considered for New Bloomfield man
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - A New Bloomfield man’s motion to dismiss an auto theft charge in Carroll County is taken under advisement, according to court documents. Jason D. Hopkins, 45, is accused in the 2019 theft of a motor vehicle from a business parking lot in Carrollton. Hopkins was allegedly seen on video surveillance at the store immediately prior to the theft.
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained in head on collision
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Two drivers sustain serious injuries in a head on collision Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 13 north of Route FF. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary E. Jones, of Lexington, crossed into the center path and struck a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Bradley S. Coffey, of Centerview.
KMZU
Construction crews locate antique explosion device in Harrisonville building
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - Harrisonville Police say South Main Street from Mechanic to Wall Streets are closed after construction crews in the area located a potential antique explosive device inside a building. KCPD Bomb and Arson Squad are notified and traveling to the scene, according to a release from Harrisonville Police...
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets in closed session Friday
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Friday, September 23. The agenda indicates the commission to go into closed session discussions regarding personnel from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting is held in the Commission Chambers at...
KMZU
Verla Maxine Hibner Wormsley
Verla Maxine Hibner Wormsley, age 90, of Polo passed away on Sunday, September 18th, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Caldwell County Historical Society or the Caldwell County Library in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends from one-hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Cowgill Cemetery, southeast of Cowgill. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Thursday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, September 22. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to review orders regarding a speed limit change to Hall Road and a stop sign in Covered Bridge Estates. Following, the commission goes into closed session for discussion regarding computer systems and networking for the county.
