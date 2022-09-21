ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Film crew shoots scene for 50 Cent's TV series 'Raising Kanan' in Yonkers

A Yonkers neighborhood is buzzing with excitement as a film crew shoots a key scene for a popular television series.

Crews were filming a scene for season three, episode two of the series “Raising Kanan” at St. John the Baptist Church on Yonkers Avenue.

The show is about the early life and trials of rapper 50 Cent, who's the executive producer of the show.

Since the plot takes place in the early 90s, the film crew brought in several older-style cars to line the street.

Some residents say while the filming caused some disruptions, it was worth it.

"Traffic is bad, but it's exciting. I'm glad something's happening in Westchester. I'm glad that Westchester is building up and we have money coming into the system,” says Danny Diaz.

The producers provided some payments to people living nearby to help clear the street of all the new cars and share their parking spaces.

The crews will be back to film again on Thursday at St. John the Baptist Church.

