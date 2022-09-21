ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

New body cam footage shows suspect almost drowned trying to escape a traffic stop

By , and News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

New body cam video from Newburgh police shows a water rescue with a suspect who almost drowned trying to escape a traffic stop.

Police say the man jumped into a pond at Downing Park and tossed a loaded illegal firearm into the water while trying to get away on Sept 8.

News 12 previously reported that the pond was drained, and the gun was recovered.

Authorities now say charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 845-569-7509.

