Newburgh, NY

Two Newburgh men sentenced for fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman

By , and News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Two Newburgh men were sentenced on Tuesday for killing of a woman in New Windsor.

Cornelius Stubbs, of Newburgh, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Stubbs’s co-defendant in the case, Carlos Rivera, also of Newburgh, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison

Stubbs was convicted of first-degree murder and Rivera pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Chelsea Dibidin.

Dibidin was shot inside an apartment in New Windsor where she was visiting her boyfriend. Her boyfriend was also wounded.

