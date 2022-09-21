Read full article on original website
Related
The Wall That Heals ~ Visiting VA Bedford on Springs Road ~ Til 2 pm on Sunday, September 25
More than 150 motorcycles escorted The Wall That Heals (TWTH) onto the VA Bedford Healthcare System grounds early on Tuesday afternoon where it was greeted by an enormous American flag—suspended from the tip of Ladder One over Springs Road—and scores of volunteers. The Wall that Heals exhibit will...
Bikeway Extension Foes, Advocates, Differ on Turtles
Will the proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension threaten the habitat of the Blanding’s turtle, an endangered species?. The answer depends on whom you ask. The Friends of the Reformatory Branch Trail, are hosting a free talk by Dr. Brian Windmiller on Thursday, Oct., 6, at 7 p.m. the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Road. The Friends are described by one member as “just a group of Bedford residents who’ve united over a common goal.”
Bedford residents to participate in Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai
Five residents from Bedford will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Sybil Zildjian, James Vanaria, Robert Fanelli, Ivy Sin, and Ed Teehan, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022
~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Real Estate Transfers ~ September 1, 2022
Please join us in bidding adieu to the sellers and welcoming Bedford’s newest residents. 5 Lynnfield Street, a 7 room Ranch on 0.35 acres, built in 1965:. Sold by David and Jeffrey Weinfurt on 08/15/22 to Lin Yuan and Wenting Fan for $790,000. 101 Davis Road, an 8 room...
An Obituary: James A. “Jim” Shea
James A. Shea passed away on September 10, 2022. Jim was a lifelong resident of Bedford and had a successful professional career in video editing. He helped establish Telemedia (close circuit TV system and studio) at Bedford High School, served on the Bedford Cable Committee, and was the driving force behind the development of Depot Park. Shea earned Bedford Citizen of the Year honors in 2001.
Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail
Please join me in voting to protect the Reformatory Branch Trail. There are many things I love about Bedford and the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the top items on that list. Our family has walked and ridden the Minuteman and the Narrow-Gauge Rail Trails and both are great options in our town. But I think there’s something unique and special about the Reformatory Branch Trail and I’d hate to see it lose the character that it has today.
An Appreciation: James A. Shea
The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?
Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
An Obituary: William ‘Bumps’ Howie
William ‘Bumps’ Howie passed away on September 8, 2022, at age 97. Born in Donkin, a small village on Cape Breton Island, he began working at Flint Island Lighthouse when he was 11 and worked as a miner in the Donkin Coal Mine for 10 years. He began working at the Lahey Clinic in 1957 and continued working in the clinic’s maintenance department until his retirement. Mr. Howie was well known in Bedford where he walked frequently on the Narrow Gauge Rail Trail where he loved meeting people and their dogs, and had many friends.
Town Manager Engages Preservation Expert to Consult on Firehouse Project
Town Manager Sarah Stanton has added an extra layer of protection to the design process for the proposed new fire station in the Bedford Center Historic District. Stanton told the Select Board Monday that she has engaged the services of a “historic preservation consultant.” She said this specialist will be working with department heads, neighbors, and the Historic District Commission “to get a better handle on the property, including the details of the current building.”
South Road Gas Leak was a “Minimal Hazard”
Authorities closed a section of South Road for several hours Wednesday in response to a natural gas leak that turned out to be an old service line. A heavy piece of paving equipment “pinched” the line “and created a small leak under the ground pavement,” said Fire Chief David Grunes in an email.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Obituary: Jane R. Franklin
Jane S. Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022. A beloved teacher in Bedford elementary schools, Ms. Franklin was a Gifted and Talented teacher at Davis School, then taught fourth grade at Lane School until her retirement. She was a member of the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society and served on the Bedford Cultural Council.
An Obituary: Carol R. McClatchey
Carol R. McClatchey passed away on August 28, 2022. A longtime resident of Bedford, Carol was a lover of nature, animals, and photography whom friends will remember as a member of the high school jazz band, head majorette, diver, and gymnast. With a degree in Communications and Art History, she worked at Bedford TV and then at Disney World, Orlando where she learned pyrotechnics on the set of the Indiana Jones Adventure.
Bedford’s New Artists Directory ~ Are You Included?
The new Bedford Artist Directory is available on both the Bedford Cultural Council and Bedford Cultural District websites. Check it out… You may be surprised at how many residents share your interests!. Compiled by the Bedford Cultural Council and Cultural District Partnership, the Bedford Artist Directory includes people, performance...
Old Billerica Road Housing Proposal Elicits Range of Concerns
A wide range of concerns – from board members as well as neighbors — marked the Planning Board’s public hearing Tuesday on a proposed residential development planned for the site of a former Old Billerica Road horse farm. The hearing was continued until Tuesday, Sept. 27. Planning...
The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022
Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
O’ Come All Ye Readers ~ The Bedford Citizen at Bedford Day ~ Booth #84
It’s Bedford Day this Saturday and The Bedford Citizen will be there to listen to what you have to say. We will be there showing off our new logo, as well as a preview of the upcoming 2023 Bedford Guide. We also have Bedford Guides from the previous years if you need one.
Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House
The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position
The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0