Public Safety

‘Bachelor’ Franchise Star Accused of Sexual Assault by 2 Women

By AJ McDougall
 2 days ago
Paul Hebert/Getty

DeMario Jackson, a former Bachelorette star whose subsequent behavior on Bachelor in Paradise led to a misconduct investigation in 2017, has been sued for sexual assault in two separate complaints. The two plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, allege that Jackson, 35, used his minor celebrity status to “lure” them into going on dates with him. Both claim that he then forced them into nonconsensual sex, which they reported separately to a rape treatment center in Los Angeles, and later, the police. Investigations into their claims were later dropped, despite Doe 2 recording a FaceTimed conversation with Jackson, in the presence of LAPD officers, in which he admitted multiple times to violating her consent. In the new complaint, Doe 1 alleges that Jackson pinned her to a bed as she repeatedly screamed “no,” telling the Los Angeles Times , “I just kept thinking: ‘Just keep saying no. No one can ever take that away from you. If you’re going to die, you’ll know you fought the only way you could.’”

