FNF22 | Week 4 Schedule
Game of the Week: Westgate at St. Martinville
Thursday 9/22
North Vermilion at Loreauville
Centerville at Jeanerette
Hanson Memorial at Highland Baptist
Friday 9/23
Westgate at St. Martinville
Ruston at LCA
Acadiana at Lafayette
AES at Breaux Bridge
Crowley at Cecilia
Kaplan at Rayne
Teurlings at Notre Dame
Southern Lab at Opelousas Catholic
Abbeville at Beau Chene
Eunice at Northwest
LaGrange at St. Edmund
Ascension Christian at North Central
Vermilion Catholic at Erath
East Beauregard at Gueydan
Southside at New Iberia
Delcambre at Lake Arthur
Pickering at Welsh
Basile at Elton
Port Barre at Mamou
Iota at Ville Platte
Church Point at Pine Prairie
STM at Catholic BR
Westminster at Hamilton Christian
Carencro at Sulphur
Comeaux at Sam Houston
Jennings at Iowa
Northside at Mckinley
Catholic Ni at Leesville
Opelousas at St. Amant
Sacred Heart at Menard
Franklin at Central Lafourche
Cohen at Berwick
Covenant Christian at Central Catholic
AJ Ellender at Morgan City
West St. Mary at St. John
Chalmette at Patterson
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .
Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Comments / 0