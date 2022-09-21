ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

FNF22 | Week 4 Schedule

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYNAy_0i3aL26X00

Game of the Week: Westgate at St. Martinville

Thursday 9/22

North Vermilion at Loreauville

Centerville at Jeanerette

Hanson Memorial at Highland Baptist

Friday 9/23

Westgate at St. Martinville

Ruston at LCA

Acadiana at Lafayette

AES at Breaux Bridge

Crowley at Cecilia

Kaplan at Rayne

Teurlings at Notre Dame

Southern Lab at Opelousas Catholic

Abbeville at Beau Chene

Eunice at Northwest

LaGrange at St. Edmund

Ascension Christian at North Central

Vermilion Catholic at Erath

East Beauregard at Gueydan

Southside at New Iberia

Delcambre at Lake Arthur

Pickering at Welsh

Basile at Elton

Port Barre at Mamou

Iota at Ville Platte

Church Point at Pine Prairie

STM at Catholic BR

Westminster at Hamilton Christian

Carencro at Sulphur

Comeaux at Sam Houston

Jennings at Iowa

Northside at Mckinley

Catholic Ni at Leesville

Opelousas at St. Amant

Sacred Heart at Menard

Franklin at Central Lafourche

Cohen at Berwick

Covenant Christian at Central Catholic

AJ Ellender at Morgan City

West St. Mary at St. John

Chalmette at Patterson

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

TLCA Issues Statement on Midland TLCA Varsity Football Program

SAN ANGELO – The Texas Leadership Public Schools has issued a statement following Midland TLCA withdrawal from district football games. Marketing Director Jenna Jones has sent the following statement regarding the Midland TLCA forfeiture of games. The information reads:. Texas Leadership of Midland (TLCA) announced on Tuesday, September 20th,...
MIDLAND, TX
KSAT 12

BGC Week 5 Preview: No. 1 Steele vs. Fort Bend Christian Academy headlines Friday’s schedule

As the 2022 high school football regular season approaches the halfway mark, the vast majority of teams are wrapping up their non-district schedule or kicking off district play. But there’s at least one non-district matchup on the marquee that features the No. 1 team in KSAT 12′s Top 12 looking to stay undefeated on the season, and it’s the ‘Big Game’ in our Big Game Coverage (BGC) for Week 5.
CIBOLO, TX
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy