Day 2: Trial of man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer
The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a New Orleans police officer in 2017 continues.
NOLA.com
Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty
The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
NOLA.com
In New Orleans murder trial, police officer recounts finding his lifeless comrade
New Orleans police officer Michael Sartain ran, breathlessly, as three gunshots echoed across a New Orleans East neighborhood, searching in the blackness of midnight for his comrade, 29-year-old officer Marcus McNeil. “Milk Dud,” he called out, using McNeil’s moniker, “where you at?”. Sartain's body-worn camera jiggled as...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days
A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
NOLA.com
Covington High student pleads guilty in attack on teacher that was posted on Tiktok
A 19-year-old former Covington High School student pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating her teacher in a video posted to TikTok that went viral last October. Larrianna Jackson was charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed. Judge Richard Swartz of the 22nd Judicial District Court sentenced Jackson to five years in prison, with four years suspended.
Woman stabbed in Central City after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
NOLA.com
In death of motorist gunned down on West Bank Expressway, JPSO seeks vehicle and occupants
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the death of a motorist who was fatally shot while driving on the West Bank Expressway in Marrero released a photo Thursday of a vehicle they say was involved in the homicide. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the driver and occupants...
Opening statements begin in murder trial of NOPD officer Marcus McNeil
A jury has officially been seated in the murder trial of Darren Bridges, the man accused of fatally shooting NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil during a 2017 traffic stop.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in drive-by shooting at Kenner residence that left 1 wounded, police say
Seven months after a Kenner man was shot three times in his driveway, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case. Denzel Anthony, 31, of Harvey, was booked Tuesday with attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner Police Department spokesperson.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Village de L'Est, New Orleans police say
A man died after being shot multiple times late Wednesday in the Village de L'Est area of the city, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 9:08 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive (map). The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said Thursday.
Councilman says niece was victim in New Orleans East double shooting
Oliver Thomas announced on his radio show Wednesday that his niece was one of the victims in that shooting on Chef Menteur Highway near Plum Orchard Road.
NOPD expected to move officers from admin jobs to the streets this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is expected to roll out a new officer deployment strategy this weekend. The NOPD has scheduled an afternoon news conference to outline revamped patrol shifts beginning as early as Sunday. It’s part of a sweeping plan drawn up by police consultants...
Armed and dangerous: Detectives search for man accused of deadly Hammond home invasion
Tangipahoa detectives have identified a man believed to be connected to a home invasion that killed a man and left his 12-year-old daughter critically injured earlier this month. Anyone who knows where Omarion Hoofkin is or has any other information related to the investigation is urged to contact the TPSO at 985-345-6150.
Councilman Thomas speaks out after his niece is shot in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — As chairman of the Criminal Justice Committee, New Orleans Councilman Oliver Thomas has been outspoken against crime in the city. Now it's touched his family. “One of the first things we have to do is get the people off the street that are targeting us, period, period,” Councilman Oliver Thomas of District E said.
Slidell police negotiate surrender after man refuses arrest warrant
SLIDELL, La. — U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant when a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, on Wednesday morning, with his girlfriend and two children inside. The marshals and Slidell Police gave residents at the Canterbury and Loft apartments at 300 block of Spartan the all-clear, after...
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling.
WDSU
New Orleans teenager kidnapped when ride-share driver locked doors at drop off, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a teenager was kidnapped while using a ride-sharing service. The incident was reported in the 2800 block of General Degaulle Drive, according to police. Police confirmed that a 17-year-old used a ride-sharing service to take her from her...
WWL-TV
Man killed Wednesday night in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that claimed the life of a man in New Orleans East. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a shooting in the 14000 block of Peltier Drive, in the Village de l'Est neighborhood. After arriving, police found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Niece of City Council member Oliver Thomas wounded in Plum Orchard double shooting
The woman who was hospitalized in critical condition after being wounded Tuesday in a double shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East is a niece of City Council member Oliver Thomas. “Two young girls were shot up with over 50 bullets yesterday. One died," an audibly shaken...
