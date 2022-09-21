ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty

The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days

A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Covington High student pleads guilty in attack on teacher that was posted on Tiktok

A 19-year-old former Covington High School student pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating her teacher in a video posted to TikTok that went viral last October. Larrianna Jackson was charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed. Judge Richard Swartz of the 22nd Judicial District Court sentenced Jackson to five years in prison, with four years suspended.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Man arrested in drive-by shooting at Kenner residence that left 1 wounded, police say

Seven months after a Kenner man was shot three times in his driveway, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case. Denzel Anthony, 31, of Harvey, was booked Tuesday with attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner Police Department spokesperson.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Village de L'Est, New Orleans police say

A man died after being shot multiple times late Wednesday in the Village de L'Est area of the city, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 9:08 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive (map). The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Councilman Thomas speaks out after his niece is shot in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — As chairman of the Criminal Justice Committee, New Orleans Councilman Oliver Thomas has been outspoken against crime in the city. Now it's touched his family. “One of the first things we have to do is get the people off the street that are targeting us, period, period,” Councilman Oliver Thomas of District E said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Slidell police negotiate surrender after man refuses arrest warrant

SLIDELL, La. — U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant when a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, on Wednesday morning, with his girlfriend and two children inside. The marshals and Slidell Police gave residents at the Canterbury and Loft apartments at 300 block of Spartan the all-clear, after...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

Man killed Wednesday night in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that claimed the life of a man in New Orleans East. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a shooting in the 14000 block of Peltier Drive, in the Village de l'Est neighborhood. After arriving, police found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

