WDBJ7.com
Virginia Child ID program introduced
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
royalexaminer.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
How Virginia schools are responding to proposed transgender policy for students
The policy drafted by the Virginia Department of Education puts a heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
WTOP
Virginia Gov. Youngkin defends new transgender student guidelines
During a visit to Leesburg on Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended his administration’s new guidelines on transgender students, stating that the state’s new education model policies respect all students while also involving parents. “Parents must have a role in their children’s lives and, as these important decisions...
Everything Virginia residents need to know to vote in the general election
VIRGINIA, USA — The general elections are almost upon us and voters in Virginia can prepare to cast their ballot whether that be through early voting, on Election Day, or by absentee. Election Day is on Nov. 8, but before that early voting is set to begin on Sept....
VIRGINIA ELECTION: Here’s your complete guide to early voting in Central Virginia
If you are not able to make it out to the polls on Nov. 8, early voting and absentee ballots will be available before Election Day. Check out our guide for registering and casting your vote early where you live.
Washingtonian.com
Virginia School Districts Push Back Against Youngkin’s Guidelines Restricting Trans Students
Some school districts in Northern Virginia are pushing back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2022 Model Policies guidelines that would roll back protections for trans public school students across the state. The policies, which were released on Friday, include requirements for students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth; the same goes for sports teams or extracurricular groups. In addition, students would need written parental consent to be called their preferred names and pronouns.
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
Virginia schools received fake threats. What happens to those responsible?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones. In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School […]
NBC 29 News
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
Emotions flow as group of Virginia soldiers return home
The first group of National Guard soldiers from Task Force Red Dragon returned to Richmond on Thursday after being on active duty in the horn of Africa.
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
Augusta Free Press
Free FAFSA assistance available to students in Virginia
Free assistance for the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is available through the Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, or GRASP. GRASP advisors are working at more than 110 schools throughout Virginia to help undergraduate and graduate students with their application for federal student aid including grants, work study loans, etc.
NBC Washington
Why Some Legal Experts Think Virginia Governor's Policy Restricting Trans Students' Rights Won't Hold Up
Legal challenges will likely start to take shape this week against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new policies restricting the rights of transgender students at schools. The governor's administration on Friday announced that school districts will be required to restrict which bathrooms transgender students may use and what pronouns they may be called.
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
fox5dc.com
DC attorney general puts an end to one housing developer's discriminatory tactics
WASHINGTON - A housing developer allegedly used discriminatory tactics to force a homeowner to sell her house in Northwest D.C. The attorney general is working to shut down this illegal business practice called "blockbusting." Almost two years ago, a sign that read "Section 8 and student accommodation coming soon" was...
