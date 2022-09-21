ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Child ID program introduced

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin defends new transgender student guidelines

During a visit to Leesburg on Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended his administration’s new guidelines on transgender students, stating that the state’s new education model policies respect all students while also involving parents. “Parents must have a role in their children’s lives and, as these important decisions...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia School Districts Push Back Against Youngkin’s Guidelines Restricting Trans Students

Some school districts in Northern Virginia are pushing back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2022 Model Policies guidelines that would roll back protections for trans public school students across the state. The policies, which were released on Friday, include requirements for students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth; the same goes for sports teams or extracurricular groups. In addition, students would need written parental consent to be called their preferred names and pronouns.
VIRGINIA STATE
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
VIRGINIA STATE
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
RICHMOND, VA
Free FAFSA assistance available to students in Virginia

Free assistance for the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is available through the Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, or GRASP. GRASP advisors are working at more than 110 schools throughout Virginia to help undergraduate and graduate students with their application for federal student aid including grants, work study loans, etc.
VIRGINIA STATE
Why Some Legal Experts Think Virginia Governor's Policy Restricting Trans Students' Rights Won't Hold Up

Legal challenges will likely start to take shape this week against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new policies restricting the rights of transgender students at schools. The governor's administration on Friday announced that school districts will be required to restrict which bathrooms transgender students may use and what pronouns they may be called.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC attorney general puts an end to one housing developer's discriminatory tactics

WASHINGTON - A housing developer allegedly used discriminatory tactics to force a homeowner to sell her house in Northwest D.C. The attorney general is working to shut down this illegal business practice called "blockbusting." Almost two years ago, a sign that read "Section 8 and student accommodation coming soon" was...
