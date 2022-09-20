ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Cooking chicken in NyQuil is 'very unsafe,' FDA warns after #sleepychicken TikToks surface

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

If you were considering cooking chicken in NyQuil , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is begging you to reconsider.

In response to viral videos of people filming themselves sauteing chicken in a pan with the over-the-counter cold medicine, the FDA issued a statement calling the practice not just gross, but also dangerous.

As of Tuesday, the #sleepychicken tag has garnered over 1.3 million videos on TikTok, with many users reacting to the cooking practice, and a safety warning appears when users search the tag on the app. Videos of people making NyQuil chicken have been widely mocked online, with NyQuil trending No. 1 on Twitter Tuesday following the FDA's statement.

"The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is," reads a Sept. 15 post on the FDA's website. "But it could also be very unsafe. Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs."

The FDA added: "Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it."

The FDA went on to call out other dangerous social media trends such as the Benadryl challenge, which emerged in 2020 and encouraged people to take an excessive amount of the medication in an attempt to hallucinate.

The FDA also encouraged parents to keep both over-the-counter and prescription medications away and locked up from children, and advised parents to "sit down with your children and discuss the dangers of misusing drugs and how social media trends can lead to real, sometimes irreversible, damage."

Children are dying in the TikTok 'Blackout' challenge. How social media is changing peer pressure.

The NyQuil chicken challenge isn't the first dangerous trend to emerge on social media. The coronavirus challenge encouraged people to lick surfaces in public, and the Blackout challenge, in which people choke themselves until they become unconscious, has resulted in multiple deaths.

"Kids are biologically built to become much more susceptible to peers in adolescence, and social media has magnified those peer influence processes to be much, much more dangerous than they were before," Mitchell Prinstein, chief science officer at the American Psychological Association, told USA TODAY last year. "These kids are being influenced at a level that's beyond their conscious awareness."

What TikTok's viral 'That Girl' trend isn't showing you – and why that matters

Contributing: Alia E. Dastagir

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cooking chicken in NyQuil is 'very unsafe,' FDA warns after #sleepychicken TikToks surface

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

FDA Issues Warning Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Amid TikTok Challenge

The Food and Drug Administration is warning against a recent TikTok challenge that recommended cooking chicken in a popular over-the-counter cold medicine. In a warning published last week, the FDA urged the public to avoid participating in the dangerous “NyQuil Chicken Challenge,” which has gained legs after a video went viral in which someone fried two chicken breasts in a generic version of the distinctly colored substance.
FDA
msn.com

Don't cook your chicken in NyQuil, FDA warns

(WTVO) - You may read that headline and think “well, that’s obvious,” but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning after a social media challenge has gone viral encouraging young viewers to do it. The “sleepy chicken” TikTok challenge encourages viewers to cook chicken...
FDA
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Drugs#Cold Medicine#Foodsafety#General Health#Sleepychicken#Benadryl
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Twitter
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
RETAIL
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue

You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

611K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy