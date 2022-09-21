A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.

MARRERO, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO