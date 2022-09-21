ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-AMFM

More cops hit the streets in New Orleans

A new deployment plan to get more police responding to crime kicked off today. “Today is a pivotal day for the NOPD and a step forward for the public safety for the people of New Orleans,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.
WDSU

NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
Latoya Cantrell
Ray Nagin
NOLA.com

Man injured when gun discharges during struggle over weapon: NOPD

An argument turned into a struggle over a gun that left one man wounded and another in handcuffs Saturday morning in New Orleans, according to authorities. Marquis Cheneau, 25, was quarreling with an unidentified man just before 8 a.m. near Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street (map) when the man pulled out a gun, the New Orleans Police Department said.
WDSU

NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
fox8live.com

Judge blocks Mayor Cantrell from using funds from Wisner Trust

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish civil court judge sided with the City Council, granting a restraining order that freezes any spending from the Wisner Trust. The council asked Judge Kern Reese to pause the city’s use of millions of dollars from the Wisner Trust which Mayor Cantrell has used to fund various non-profits. The Wisner Trust sends millions of dollars to the city and private entities each year.
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says

A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
fox8live.com

Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
