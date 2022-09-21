Read full article on original website
More cops hit the streets in New Orleans
A new deployment plan to get more police responding to crime kicked off today. “Today is a pivotal day for the NOPD and a step forward for the public safety for the people of New Orleans,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: Keep the faith -- NOLA has begun to fight back against crime
Don’t give up: If New Orleans survived Hurricane Katrina, not to mention all the other disasters it has endured through three centuries, then surely it can survive a crime wave. How?. Declare war on the gangs and top leaders of the narco-criminal cooperatives in New Orleans. Bring in help...
WATCH: NOPD says Slidell SWAT roll suspect has been charged with attempted murder of Joe Cooper
As Joe Cooper, a man who was shot during an attempted Gentilly home invasion back in May continues to fight for his life in the hospital, the New Orleans Police Department has connected a man who barricade himself in a Slidell home last week to the case.
NOLA.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
fox8live.com
New Orleans woman says NOPD failed to respond to hit-and-run crash involving grandmother and children
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans woman said she is outraged by the city police department’s lack of response to a hit-and-run crash involving her mother and her three children. Veronica Causey said her mother suffers from multiple sclerosis and was rear-ended Friday afternoon (Sept. 23) near South...
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
WDSU
NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
NOLA.com
Before New Orleans minister faced money laundering charge, investigations trailed him
For more than three decades, the Rev. Charles Southall III has led a flock of hundreds of New Orleanians, preaching each Sunday behind the vibrant red doors of First Emanuel Baptist Church in Central City. But in recent years, Southall’s business dealings have come under scrutiny, culminating last week in...
NOLA.com
Man injured when gun discharges during struggle over weapon: NOPD
An argument turned into a struggle over a gun that left one man wounded and another in handcuffs Saturday morning in New Orleans, according to authorities. Marquis Cheneau, 25, was quarreling with an unidentified man just before 8 a.m. near Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street (map) when the man pulled out a gun, the New Orleans Police Department said.
WDSU
Former New Orleans police superintendent asks federal judge to take Mayor Cantrell to trial
NEW ORLEANS — A former New Orleans police superintendent told a federal judge on Sept. 16, that New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is reneging on the settlement of a high-profile lawsuit. According to court records, Warren Riley and Cantrell agreed to a settlement back in August. Riley sued the...
NOLA.com
Suspect in Avondale shooting believed victim played a role in uncle’s murder: JPSO
A New Orleans man charged with attempted second-degree murder in an Avondale shooting suspected that the victim in the case was partly responsible for his uncle’s murder two days earlier, according to authorities. Tyrone Huntley, 52, pleaded not guilty in the case Friday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court, according...
WDSU
NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
fox8live.com
Judge blocks Mayor Cantrell from using funds from Wisner Trust
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish civil court judge sided with the City Council, granting a restraining order that freezes any spending from the Wisner Trust. The council asked Judge Kern Reese to pause the city’s use of millions of dollars from the Wisner Trust which Mayor Cantrell has used to fund various non-profits. The Wisner Trust sends millions of dollars to the city and private entities each year.
Five shootings in less than 15 hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police are investigating a rash of shooting from Saturday morning until early Sunday. The latest happened shortly before 1:00am. “An adult male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back
NOLA.com
Denied cash, panhandler attacks man, steals his car in Leonidas area, police say
After a man asked a motorist for money and was denied, he attacked the victim and stole his car, New Orleans police said. It was one of two incidents Sunday evening in which panhandlers attacked individuals who refused them money, according to the NOPD's major offense log. New Orleans police...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says
A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
fox8live.com
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
NOPD makes fast arrest of shooting suspect
New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The offense occurred this morning, shortly before 8:00 A.M.
fox8live.com
Seven armed robberies and a carjacking reported across New Orleans since Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department’s latest crimefighting plan -- redeploying some detectives, administrative officers and specialist personnel to put more units on the streets -- won’t take effect until Sunday. But it seems it was sorely needed Friday night (Sept. 23). The NOPD reported...
