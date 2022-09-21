ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Behind the Kitchen Door: North Side restaurant fails health inspection

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side restaurant operating without a permit failed its most recent health inspection in August and earned the lowest score we’ve seen all year. SA Cafe, located in the 20800 block of Highway 281 North, got a failing score of 66. That’s a 20-point drop from its previous inspection in February, when it received an 86.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
