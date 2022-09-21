Read full article on original website
Trauma influencing parents' response to school lockdowns, hoaxes, and rumors
SAN ANTONIO — Reports of fights, bomb threats, and shootings at Texas schools have drawn hundreds of panicked parents to their children's campuses in the last week. None of the incidents posed a serious threat to students. In some cases, hoaxes and rumors prompted false alarms. Still, parents' reaction...
'Going to take an all-of-the-above strategy': San Antonio to allocate $26 million for mental health care
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio officials say they will allocate $26 million to mental health resources and care – the majority of it distributed through a competitive grand process – amid a period when Texans continue to recover from a debilitating pandemic and other recent crises. The...
NYT reports San Antonio girl survived a suicide bomber before vanishing
She was last seen in December in San Antonio.
Ron DeSantis pushes back against Bexar County sheriff's investigation
DeSantis said there was no 'freak-out' over immigrant deaths.
Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt
Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation this week into flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that transported migrants from San Antonio and stranded them in Massachusetts.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar praised for investigating migrant flights
Congressman Joaquin Castro calls it 'deceptive human trafficking.'
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
texasstandard.org
Security in place at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center in days after controversial DeSantis flight
In the days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had dozens of migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the Migrant Resource Center found itself in a national spotlight. A family of six Venezuelan migrants spoke to TPR outside the facility on Tuesday. After a day that...
Sheriff McNamara speaks on Bexar County Sheriff’s migrant investigation
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard. “What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “He has zero authority to […]
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: North Side restaurant fails health inspection
SAN ANTONIO – A North Side restaurant operating without a permit failed its most recent health inspection in August and earned the lowest score we’ve seen all year. SA Cafe, located in the 20800 block of Highway 281 North, got a failing score of 66. That’s a 20-point drop from its previous inspection in February, when it received an 86.
Bexar County investigating after inmate dies in cell following medical episode
SAN ANTONIO — A 67-year-old Bexar County Adult Detention Center inmate has died after experiencing what authorities say was a "medical episode" in his cell. The inmate, identified as Rogelio Hernandez, was found around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. The officer who found him reportedly initiated a "Code One Blue"...
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
The aftermath of a tense situation at Jefferson High School; FDA warns about cooking chicken with Nyquil | KENS 5 News Now
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at an east-side with her husband early Wednesday. Police were called out to the Methodist Converse Emergency Center at 6400 Mallard Meadow around 1:25 a.m. for reports of a woman shot. When officers arrived at the...
Cattle seized from Texas county commissioner in livestock cruelty investigation
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
San Antonio residents fear townhomes could disrupt O.P. Schnabel trails
Project plans to build 60 lots on the 11-acre undeveloped property.
KSAT 12
Man, 67, being held in Bexar County Jail on $2,500 bond dies of apparent ‘medical episode’
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate held on a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor theft charge died while in custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. A detention officer found 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 a.m. and called for backup before attempting lifesaving measures, BCSO said.
Fire in garage causes $100K in damages to northeast side home
SAN ANTONIO — A fire in the garage of a northeast side home caused about $100,000 in damages, but thankfully nobody was injured. It happened around 7:44 a.m. Thursday on the 18500 block of Taylore Run near E Sonterra Blvd. Firefighters responded for reports of a structure fire and...
KSAT 12
Bexar County DA, Republican opponent are united against Second Amendment ruling on felony indictments
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and his Republican opponent are weighing in on a ruling this week that will allow people under felony indictment to purchase guns. A federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday that it’s no longer constitutional to ban them from doing...
