WLUC
Marquette’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority temporarily suspends Cliffs-Dow funding for former factory site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (BRA) voted to table the approval of the Cliffs-Dow property funding to the city of Marquette Thursday morning. It was going to be used on a former factory site. BRA Chair David Allen said the suspension comes after not...
WLUC
Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
wnmufm.org
NMU Foundation, UPHS-Marquette close on purchase agreement for old hospital site
MARQUETTE, MI— The following is a release from the NMU Foundation:. The Northern Michigan University Foundation and UP Health System - Marquette today announced successful completion of an agreement that transfers ownership of the former hospital site to NMU Foundation from UP Health System - Marquette. NMU Foundation acquired the property for $1 and will receive $4 million. UP Health System – Marquette staff and services currently on-site will remain in the RCN (“Neldberg”) Building and Blood Bank Building as tenants for a term of up to 18 months, which will allow the hospital to finalize details for an alternative location in the Marquette area. UP Health System – Marquette will assume all occupancy expenses.
WLUC
DNR to update public on Marquette County shooting range
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is finalizing development plans for a new public outdoor shooting range in Richmond Township. The Marquette Range site is located on property the DNR is leasing from Cleveland Cliffs near Goose Lake in Marquette County. It is accessible...
WLUC
Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
WLUC
Michigan Public Service Commission holds energy fair, public hearing at NMU set for Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) held an energy fair in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. People needing help paying their energy bills were able to find ways to get assistance through local, state and federal programs. A number of utility providers were on hand providing information. The...
WLUC
Community Foundation of Marquette County announces 2022 Catalyst Award recipients
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Each year, the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation of Marquette County (CFMC) nominates individuals, organizations and businesses to receive the organization’s Catalyst Award. The award honors the efforts of those who build community through volunteerism and philanthropy and inspire others to do the...
WLUC
UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory Tuesday For Portions Of Downtown Escanaba
A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of downtown Escanaba. This effects residents and businesses located in the areas of the:. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Tuesday, September 20th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time. Surrounding areas may possibly be affected with dirty water.
WLUC
Camp Cannabis day passes now on sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day passes are now on sale for the largest-ever cannabis consumption event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, set for Oct. 7 and 8 at Tourist Park in Marquette. The Fire Station, a U.P. cannabis retailer, is organizing the event. According to a Thursday press release, general...
WLUC
United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday. The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community...
WLUC
‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store. But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing. “Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about...
WLUC
Players de Noc to present first musical since pandemic began
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its first musical since the pandemic began. It’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – an interactive musical about a spelling bee. Each of the students won their school’s spelling bee and are competing to make it to nationals.
WLUC
KBIC names new Chief Medical Officer
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) and KBIC Health System have announced Sophina Manheimer, MD as their new Chief Medical Officer. According to a press release from the KBIC, Dr. Calderon most recently served as the Family Medicine Physician and Chief of Staff for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation in Tuba City, Arizona.
WLUC
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Universities announced their fall enrollment numbers. At NMU, its traditional headcount stands at 6,970 which is 3% lower than a year ago. University Spokesperson Derek Hall said high school enrollment can have an impact. “We have fewer students graduating...
WLUC
Meditate with a morning mantra
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the weather is drastically cooler as we head into fall. A new season might bring you new intentions. Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the mental effects of mantras and meditation. Boase encourages you to make your own mantra... ...and...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights hosts bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living community is raising money for Alzheimer’s research. Brookridge Heights in Marquette hosted a bake sale Wednesday. Residents, staff and their families baked goods and sold them for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Organizers say the event combined Brookridge Height’s two...
WLUC
Home prices to stabilize as mortgage rates increase
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National mortgage rates have hit their highest point since November 2008. They are now over 2.5 percentage points higher than at the start of this year. Range Bank Chief Home Mortgage Services Officer Brian Syrjala said the Marquette area is seeing similar trends. “About a year...
WLUC
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Area School Board is discussing a new flag policy that would ban gay pride flags from classrooms. Those against the policy change say the flag is a symbol of inclusivity. Banning it would lead to students being scared to express themselves. “When we remove...
WLUC
NMU enrollment report shows head count is down from Fall 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new report shows Northern Michigan University’s enrollment is down from last year. The ten day enrollment report, released Tuesday, shows the traditional head count is down 3.4% to 6,970. The report also covers retention and total learners reached, along with six-year graduation rates, which universities report regularly at the federal level.
