MARQUETTE, MI— The following is a release from the NMU Foundation:. The Northern Michigan University Foundation and UP Health System - Marquette today announced successful completion of an agreement that transfers ownership of the former hospital site to NMU Foundation from UP Health System - Marquette. NMU Foundation acquired the property for $1 and will receive $4 million. UP Health System – Marquette staff and services currently on-site will remain in the RCN (“Neldberg”) Building and Blood Bank Building as tenants for a term of up to 18 months, which will allow the hospital to finalize details for an alternative location in the Marquette area. UP Health System – Marquette will assume all occupancy expenses.

