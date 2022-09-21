Read full article on original website
WLUC
United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday. The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community...
WLUC
Michigan Public Service meets about affordable energy in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the Northern Center, the Michigan Public Service Commission discussed how to keep energy affordable in Michigan. Public comments can still be given, but the core of the meeting was about the integrated resource plan which focuses on long-term energy use. The Chair of the Commission, Dan Scripps said the meeting today covered many topics.
WLUC
Michigan Public Service Commission holds energy fair, public hearing at NMU set for Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) held an energy fair in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. People needing help paying their energy bills were able to find ways to get assistance through local, state and federal programs. A number of utility providers were on hand providing information. The...
WLUC
Community Foundation of Marquette County announces 2022 Catalyst Award recipients
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Each year, the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation of Marquette County (CFMC) nominates individuals, organizations and businesses to receive the organization’s Catalyst Award. The award honors the efforts of those who build community through volunteerism and philanthropy and inspire others to do the...
WLUC
City of Negaunee outlines plans for $885k MEDC grant
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is explaining its plans for a Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Downtown Enhancement grant of $885,261 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The money, announced earlier this month, will support infrastructure and placemaking upgrades in downtown Negaunee. According to a press release...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Universities announced their fall enrollment numbers. At NMU, its traditional headcount stands at 6,970 which is 3% lower than a year ago. University Spokesperson Derek Hall said high school enrollment can have an impact. “We have fewer students graduating...
WLUC
NMU enrollment report shows head count is down from Fall 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new report shows Northern Michigan University’s enrollment is down from last year. The ten day enrollment report, released Tuesday, shows the traditional head count is down 3.4% to 6,970. The report also covers retention and total learners reached, along with six-year graduation rates, which universities report regularly at the federal level.
WLUC
Camp Cannabis day passes now on sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day passes are now on sale for the largest-ever cannabis consumption event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, set for Oct. 7 and 8 at Tourist Park in Marquette. The Fire Station, a U.P. cannabis retailer, is organizing the event. According to a Thursday press release, general...
WLUC
Mr. Peace talks to Negaunee High School about bullying and acceptance
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school had a special guest Wednesday to address bullying in schools. Negaunee High School invited Mr. Peace to speak at an assembly. Mr. Peace, or Kevin Szawala, is a youth motivational speaker from the Detroit area. His high-energy message focused on bullying and...
WLUC
Marquette Township to hold work session on potential northwest road network
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board has scheduled a work session to discuss what’s being called the “Northwest Marquette Road Network Connectivity Feasibility Study”. The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Marquette Township Hall Board Room at...
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
WLUC
NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its Construction Management and Technology Career Fair Thursday at the Jacobetti Complex. With the complex under construction, the fair was held in the back portion of the building. 60 employers were on hand to talk with hundreds of NMU students about career...
WLUC
Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
WLUC
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Area School Board is discussing a new flag policy that would ban gay pride flags from classrooms. Those against the policy change say the flag is a symbol of inclusivity. Banning it would lead to students being scared to express themselves. “When we remove...
WLUC
Players de Noc to present first musical since pandemic began
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its first musical since the pandemic began. It’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – an interactive musical about a spelling bee. Each of the students won their school’s spelling bee and are competing to make it to nationals.
WLUC
Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for horses this weekend. Sally’s Fund is hosting the 20th Annual Sally’s Ride this weekend. Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that ensures horses in the U.P. are properly cared for. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who passed away in 2003.
WLUC
Marquette’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority temporarily suspends Cliffs-Dow funding for former factory site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (BRA) voted to table the approval of the Cliffs-Dow property funding to the city of Marquette Thursday morning. It was going to be used on a former factory site. BRA Chair David Allen said the suspension comes after not...
WLUC
Michigan Tech Career Fair draws thousands of students
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Tech in Houghton had a chance to take the next step as professionals with the return of the Michigan Tech Career Fair Wednesday. Thousands of students had the chance to meet with more than 370 employers from across the country at the student development center Wednesday afternoon. This was the first in-person career fair for Michigan Tech since the pandemic. With the strong turnout, Michigan Tech’s Career Services staff say this is a great time to be starting a career.
WLUC
Alzheimer’s Association to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is walking for a cause this weekend. The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this Saturday. The internationally held walk is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Last year, the Marquette event raised over $36,000. In Michigan, the event takes place in 25 locations across the state in September and October.
WLUC
Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
