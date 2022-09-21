ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday. The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan Public Service meets about affordable energy in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the Northern Center, the Michigan Public Service Commission discussed how to keep energy affordable in Michigan. Public comments can still be given, but the core of the meeting was about the integrated resource plan which focuses on long-term energy use. The Chair of the Commission, Dan Scripps said the meeting today covered many topics.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

City of Negaunee outlines plans for $885k MEDC grant

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is explaining its plans for a Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Downtown Enhancement grant of $885,261 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The money, announced earlier this month, will support infrastructure and placemaking upgrades in downtown Negaunee. According to a press release...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

NMU enrollment report shows head count is down from Fall 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new report shows Northern Michigan University’s enrollment is down from last year. The ten day enrollment report, released Tuesday, shows the traditional head count is down 3.4% to 6,970. The report also covers retention and total learners reached, along with six-year graduation rates, which universities report regularly at the federal level.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Camp Cannabis day passes now on sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day passes are now on sale for the largest-ever cannabis consumption event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, set for Oct. 7 and 8 at Tourist Park in Marquette. The Fire Station, a U.P. cannabis retailer, is organizing the event. According to a Thursday press release, general...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Mr. Peace talks to Negaunee High School about bullying and acceptance

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school had a special guest Wednesday to address bullying in schools. Negaunee High School invited Mr. Peace to speak at an assembly. Mr. Peace, or Kevin Szawala, is a youth motivational speaker from the Detroit area. His high-energy message focused on bullying and...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Township to hold work session on potential northwest road network

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board has scheduled a work session to discuss what’s being called the “Northwest Marquette Road Network Connectivity Feasibility Study”. The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Marquette Township Hall Board Room at...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its Construction Management and Technology Career Fair Thursday at the Jacobetti Complex. With the complex under construction, the fair was held in the back portion of the building. 60 employers were on hand to talk with hundreds of NMU students about career...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Area School Board is discussing a new flag policy that would ban gay pride flags from classrooms. Those against the policy change say the flag is a symbol of inclusivity. Banning it would lead to students being scared to express themselves. “When we remove...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Players de Noc to present first musical since pandemic began

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its first musical since the pandemic began. It’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – an interactive musical about a spelling bee. Each of the students won their school’s spelling bee and are competing to make it to nationals.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for horses this weekend. Sally’s Fund is hosting the 20th Annual Sally’s Ride this weekend. Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that ensures horses in the U.P. are properly cared for. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who passed away in 2003.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan Tech Career Fair draws thousands of students

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Tech in Houghton had a chance to take the next step as professionals with the return of the Michigan Tech Career Fair Wednesday. Thousands of students had the chance to meet with more than 370 employers from across the country at the student development center Wednesday afternoon. This was the first in-person career fair for Michigan Tech since the pandemic. With the strong turnout, Michigan Tech’s Career Services staff say this is a great time to be starting a career.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Alzheimer’s Association to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is walking for a cause this weekend. The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this Saturday. The internationally held walk is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Last year, the Marquette event raised over $36,000. In Michigan, the event takes place in 25 locations across the state in September and October.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
ISHPEMING, MI

