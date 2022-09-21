Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL Week 3 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 3 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 3 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 7-9, Season: 12-20 Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers at...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News
Christian McCaffrey is once again a bit banged up. The Carolina Panthers running back was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was officially limited in practice. Even though McCaffrey is banged up, he's still expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints,...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Micah Parsons News
Nothing appears to be capable of stopping Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons so far this season. Well, other than a cold... According to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, the team's star pass rusher will miss practice on Thursday, as he's dealing with a common cold. Of course, thanks to the...
Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
Yardbarker
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening move after brutal zero-target game with Giants
Kenny Golladay is not happy with his role (or the lack thereof) with the New York Giants. That much is clear after his shocking move after their Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Golladay was not in the locker room...
Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
NFL World Reacts To Hilarious Dan Campbell News
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions got their first win of the season with a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. After getting the first win of the season, the Lions could relax for the rest of the Sunday slate and two games on Monday night. So, how did head coach Dan Campbell unwind after the win?
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Best bets for Ravens-Patriots, Eagles-Commanders
Our best bets (9-3 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m rolling with four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-time parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work with...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NBC Sports
Sirianni has a critical message to his players after 2-0 start
Just like that, the Eagles are everybody’s favorite team. A commanding win over the Vikings on the heels of an opening-day victory in Detroit has the Eagles 2-0 and ranked third or fourth in the NFL by USA Today, The Athletic, Fox Sports, NFL.com and the Sporting News, and either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the NFC (behind Tampa Bay).
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022
Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
NFC North power rankings: New leader in the clubhouse as division is tied after Week 2
After two weeks of the NFL season, the NFC North is back right where the season started. All four teams are even at 1-1 apiece, with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions getting their first win, while the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings sputtered after a solid opening weekend.
NBC Sports
Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more
STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
The best Ravens fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Baltimore Ravens fell victim to a furious rally from the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, and ended up shockingly losing a game in which they led by three touchdowns with just over 12 minutes left by a score of 42-38. Still, it’s clear that the Ravens are in a good spot, and their offense is as lethal as ever, even with the stunning defeat at the front of Baltimore’s mind.
