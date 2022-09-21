Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming. More specifically, they knew who was coming. And it didn’t matter. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb went wherever he wanted during long stretches of a 29-17 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night, nevermore so than early in the fourth quarter when the Browns put together an 11-play 80-yard drive that ended with Chubb’s 1-yard fourth-down dive that gave Cleveland a two-score lead. Ten of those plays came on the ground, eight of them handoffs to Chubb, who finished with 113 of the 171 yards rushing the Browns piled up on the ground against a defense that offered little pushback without injured All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt. “We have to be better with the run,” defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. “We cannot blame anyone but ourselves. Where the game was going, it came down to whose runner was going to get stopped first, and as a defense we did not take care of that.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO