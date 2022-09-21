ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:

01-03-06-15-16

(one, three, six, fifteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

