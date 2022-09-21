West 18th and Raspberry street light under study for removal

(Erie, Pennsylvania) – The City of Erie’s Traffic Engineering Division is conducting a traffic signal study considering the removal of the traffic light at West 18th and Raspberry streets.

During the first phase of the study period, the signal will be set to flash sometime around Sept. 22. That signal will flash red for both West 18th and Raspberry streets, and stop signs will be installed for all directions.

The new stop configuration will be studied for a period of 90 days before the signal is removed. The removal of the signal is an attempt to reduce fuel consumption, emissions, and driver frustration due to unnecessary delay.

This will also improve safety and traffic flow. The City of Erie Traffic Engineering Division says it is continuing to study other locations for removal.

Motorists are asked to drive with extra caution through these areas while motorists adjust to the new traffic patterns.

