Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High gets a clean slate with district play

The Eagles enter the games that matter with a 1-3 record, after losing back to back games these past two weeks. The upside to that is that none of that matters as they could be 0-4, but because the old record is out the window they’re now concentrating on the next six games.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Stamford Bulldogs surprise some with an undefeated record

Head Coach Britt Hart’s team came storming out of the gates, and after four games they are undefeated. The Bulldogs are rolling over their opponents so far this season by an average score of 40 to 8. You can pardon most people if they are caught off guard. Back...
STAMFORD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper Cougars show how resilient they are against Coronado

The Abilene High Eagles lost their second straight game on Friday night, and the Cooper Cougars earned their second victory in a row. Aaron Roan’s team roared out to a big 20 points lead over Lubbock Coronado in Friday, but the Mustangs came back to take a 28-27 lead in the second half.
ABILENE, TX
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday September 23rd

Hot and dry weather will be a part of this weekend’s weather that’s the bad news, but the good news is we should see a late Sunday front move through bringing us seasonal weather for next week. For today, we will look for sunny and hot weather with a high of 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening though, we will see mostly clear and a low around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 21st

Still no real changes to our long term forecast as hot and dry will continue to be the big part of the story for the next several days. Not until the last part of the weekend could we see some cooler temps. For today, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 98 degrees for a high. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low of 72 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
ODESSA, TX
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s 1st all-inclusive playground officially opens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ribbon cutting ceremony is in the books for Oscar Rose Park’s all-inclusive playground, geared towards safe play equipment for children with disabilities. Abilene Parks and Recreation officially announced the grand opening of the all-inclusive playground at Oscar Rose Park on its Facebook page Wednesday. The ribbon cutting will take place […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School

MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County...
MILES, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
ABILENE, TX

