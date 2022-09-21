Hot and dry weather will be a part of this weekend’s weather that’s the bad news, but the good news is we should see a late Sunday front move through bringing us seasonal weather for next week. For today, we will look for sunny and hot weather with a high of 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening though, we will see mostly clear and a low around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO