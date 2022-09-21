Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High gets a clean slate with district play
The Eagles enter the games that matter with a 1-3 record, after losing back to back games these past two weeks. The upside to that is that none of that matters as they could be 0-4, but because the old record is out the window they’re now concentrating on the next six games.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Stamford Bulldogs surprise some with an undefeated record
Head Coach Britt Hart’s team came storming out of the gates, and after four games they are undefeated. The Bulldogs are rolling over their opponents so far this season by an average score of 40 to 8. You can pardon most people if they are caught off guard. Back...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper Cougars show how resilient they are against Coronado
The Abilene High Eagles lost their second straight game on Friday night, and the Cooper Cougars earned their second victory in a row. Aaron Roan’s team roared out to a big 20 points lead over Lubbock Coronado in Friday, but the Mustangs came back to take a 28-27 lead in the second half.
bigcountryhomepage.com
“It’s going to be a great game:” HSU prepares to host defending national champions
The biggest game of the night in NCAA Division III football is on Saturday in Abilene. The sixth-ranked HSU Cowboys are set to host the fifth-ranked and defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders at Shelton Stadium. This is most likely the game for the championship in the American Southwest Conference.
bigcountryhomepage.com
What does Fullen know now about his Eagles that he didn’t know before?
The Eagles and head coach Mike Fullen lost their second straight game and third of the season on Friday night against Frenship. That game was the final non-district game for Abilene High this season, so now, it’s time for the games that count. Every team enters the season with...
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
You’re saying it wrong: Abilene area roads, towns with unusual pronunciations
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – In any city you visit, there’s going to be a street name or neighborhood, maybe, that everyone would pronounce phonetically but the locals might pronounce it a totally different way. It’s no different in Abilene and the surrounding areas. If you’re new here and say “Antilly Road” with emphasis on […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday September 23rd
Hot and dry weather will be a part of this weekend’s weather that’s the bad news, but the good news is we should see a late Sunday front move through bringing us seasonal weather for next week. For today, we will look for sunny and hot weather with a high of 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening though, we will see mostly clear and a low around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph.
29-Year-Old Michelle Guns Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that Michelle Guns,29 from Abilene was heading west down the service road when she was struck by a [..]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 21st
Still no real changes to our long term forecast as hot and dry will continue to be the big part of the story for the next several days. Not until the last part of the weekend could we see some cooler temps. For today, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 98 degrees for a high. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low of 72 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10 mph.
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in north Abilene on Tuesday. The officials reported that a pickup truck was heading west down the service road and failed to yield to the car that [..]
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
Abilene’s 1st all-inclusive playground officially opens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ribbon cutting ceremony is in the books for Oscar Rose Park’s all-inclusive playground, geared towards safe play equipment for children with disabilities. Abilene Parks and Recreation officially announced the grand opening of the all-inclusive playground at Oscar Rose Park on its Facebook page Wednesday. The ribbon cutting will take place […]
GALLERY: Original location of El Fenix in Abilene to be demolished
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The original location of El Fenix restaurant in Abilene will be demolished soon. Construction crews are set to begin levelling the building at the corner Treadaway Blvd and N Washington Street sometime next week. Owners say that the building is full of asbestos and in disrepair, so the City of Abilene […]
UPDATE: Fatal Colorado City Mack truck crash victim identified as Abilene man
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an update from the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), an Abilene man was identified as the person who was killed in a fiery Mack truck wreck Tuesday morning, hauling hazardous materials. According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record, it was a Baird man who passed […]
Abilene man dies after semitruck crashes, falls off overpass in Mitchell Co.
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man was killed Tuesday when the semitruck he was driving crashed, then fell off an overpass on Interstate 20 in Mitchell County. The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 216. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public...
San Angelo LIVE!
SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School
MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County...
Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
