Crosslake, MN

lptv.org

Second Harvest Tells Walker “It Takes Us All” to Fight Food Insecurity

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is taking the initiative to reach out to local leaders around Minnesota to inform and inspire them to learn about food insecurity in their respective regions. On Wednesday, representatives from Second Harvest visited Walker in their second of three public meetings, held under the...
CASS COUNTY, MN
One More Civil War Soldier Relieved of Duty in Cass County

For the past year, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have worked to relieve soldiers from their posts more than a century after the ceasefire. This past Saturday, the tradition continued in Walker by memorializing the final Civil War soldier from Cass County. More than 150 years...
CASS COUNTY, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
lptv.org

Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss

A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Community and Beyond Gives Support to Football Captain Conner Erickson

It was 11 days ago that Brainerd senior football captain Conner Erickson suffered a brain injury during the team’s football game at Moorhead High. He was immediately rushed to Sanford Fargo Medical Center for surgery. Since then, Conner has received a lot of support towards his recovery from not only Brainerd, but from all over the state of Minnesota.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Post-Race Concert at Brainerd International Raceway Prompts Noise Complaints

Some Crow Wing County residents have raised complaints about noise levels from recent events at the Brainerd International Raceway. BIR is a go-to destination for many events in the area, and the last event at the track was MAP Proving Grounds, where a post-race concert was held. The concert started in the late hours of the night and went into the early hours of the next day, leaving some residents living as far as two miles away from the track disturbed by the noise.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County

(Todd County, MN)--One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place early Monday morning on Highway 210 at Todd Co Rd 11, in Bartlett Township. The Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven my a 28-year-old male from Vining, was travelling east bound on Highway 210 when it left the road and rolled.
TODD COUNTY, MN
News Break
Politics
knsiradio.com

Wanted Felon From Cass County Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it arrested a northern Minnesota man wanted on 20 felony level charges. September 6th, the task force was contacted by investigators with the Paul Bunyan and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force that 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County was in St. Cloud. He was wanted on charges such as weapons and drug violations.
CASS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal rollover crash near Walker

WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
WALKER, MN
valleynewslive.com

MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Walker, Minnesota woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Crow Wing County Saturday. Cass County, Minnesota deputies say they pulled over 42-year-old Candice Jackson in connection to an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of illegal substances. Deputies...
CASS COUNTY, MN

