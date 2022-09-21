Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed in International District
SEATTLE - One man was killed after a shooting near Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, and police are currently looking for the suspect. Information is limited, but Seattle Police say a man was shot near 13th Ave S and S Lane St., near the Goodwill, around 2 p.m. Officers tried to...
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed by officers responding to domestic violence assault and standoff in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - A man was shot and killed by SWAT officers after he allegedly fired at them following an hours-long standoff in Sequim. Deputies with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Priest Lane around 2 a.m. on Sept. 22 for a report of a domestic violence assault where a man hit his girlfriend over the head with an axe.
capitolhillseattle.com
No injuries reported as police investigate drive-by shooting at 23rd Ave gas station
Seattle Police were investigating and collecting evidence after a drive-by shooting incident locked down the area around the AMPM service station at 23rd and Cherry Wednesday night. There were no reported injuries. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire just after 9 PM in the area of the gas station near the...
q13fox.com
Man pleads guilty to bringing 12 Molotov cocktails to protest at Seattle PD union HQ
SEATTLE - A Renton man has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of destructive devices and admitted to bringing a box of 12 Molotov cocktails to protest at the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) building in 2020. According to the plea agreement, 34-year-old Justin Moore left the box containing the 12...
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
q13fox.com
Fight leads to shots fired outside Harborview Medical Center; 1 arrested, 1 injured
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a fight between two people outside Harborview Medical Center that led to a shooting and another person getting involved. Sgt. John O'Neil said that two men were fighting outside the hospital on 9th Ave. just before 4 p.m. One man went back to his car, got a gun and shot the other man. A woman then approached and fired shots into the air, O'Neil said.
1 injured in shooting outside of Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday outside of Harborview Medical Center. Officers were called before 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Ninth Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said two men were arguing outside the hospital, then one of the...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman
We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
KOMO News
9-year-old boy attacked by bear receiving care at Harborview in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two people were injured after an Alaskan bear attack earlier this week, one of them was a child who had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center. The child, a 9-year-old boy, and an adult male were hunting in the hay flats area when they came across the brown bear.
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Man arrested in Spanaway after breaking into home while owner was out of town
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle, guns, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles from a person’s home while they were out of town. Authorities say they received a call Tuesday from someone reporting their neighbor’s home had been broken into in...
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
Man arrested after threatening to ‘take everyone down’ at a Georgetown nightclub
SEATTLE — An armed man was arrested after he made threats to “take everyone down” at a nightclub in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood on Friday. At about 9:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a man made threats at the nightclub in the 5800 block of Fourth Avenue South.
q13fox.com
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man at random charged with murder
John T. Nguyen is accused of firing multiple times at Ronald Taufa'ase'e in an "unprovoked" attack at the WinCo in Olympia last week. Taufa'ase'e was sitting in his car, listening to music, when he was shot to death.
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland Police arrest suspected fentanyl and meth dealer
On Sept. 20, the Kirkland Police Department arrested what they believe to be a large-scale fentanyl and meth dealer after months of investigation. The investigation began on June 12, 2022, when a KPD patrol officer discovered a man overdosing on fentanyl in a car at a gas station on NE 124th St. The man was given NARCAN – an opioid overdose treatment – and was taken to the hospital. A judge authorized a warrant to search the man’s vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of oxycodone pills, heroin and more than 390 grams of methamphetamines.
Seattle police seek public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old woman
The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 57-year-old woman. Kara is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She needs daily medication. Police said she uses an electric wheelchair, but she left the charger at home so it could...
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
capitolhillseattle.com
Investigators: Woman stabbed to death, suspect killed by smoke in fiery Montlake standoff
The medical examiner says the woman found dead after a police standoff with a man inside a burning Montlake house last week was stabbed to death. She has been identified as 32-year-old Caitlin Savage. Investigators also reported the name of the suspect who died in the blaze in the 25th...
