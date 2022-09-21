ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA
q13fox.com

Fight leads to shots fired outside Harborview Medical Center; 1 arrested, 1 injured

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a fight between two people outside Harborview Medical Center that led to a shooting and another person getting involved. Sgt. John O'Neil said that two men were fighting outside the hospital on 9th Ave. just before 4 p.m. One man went back to his car, got a gun and shot the other man. A woman then approached and fired shots into the air, O'Neil said.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman

We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Seattle Police#Police Sergeant#Police Public#Public Relations#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Kirkland Police arrest suspected fentanyl and meth dealer

On Sept. 20, the Kirkland Police Department arrested what they believe to be a large-scale fentanyl and meth dealer after months of investigation. The investigation began on June 12, 2022, when a KPD patrol officer discovered a man overdosing on fentanyl in a car at a gas station on NE 124th St. The man was given NARCAN – an opioid overdose treatment – and was taken to the hospital. A judge authorized a warrant to search the man’s vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of oxycodone pills, heroin and more than 390 grams of methamphetamines.
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
BOTHELL, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy