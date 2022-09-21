Read full article on original website
KMJ
Rollover Crash On Highway 41 In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — There was a rollover crash on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue Thursday morning in Fresno. CHP officers say one vehicle was flipped over and landed on its right side after being rear-ended by another vehicle. After being rear-ended, the impact caused the vehicle to go...
KMJ
Woman Suspected Of DUI After Crashing In Fresno Neighborhood
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting multiple vehicles in a Fresno neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Fresno Police Department got a call that a driver ran into three different vehicles, a trailer, and a portable basketball hoop, and was trying to drive away.
CHP: Logging truck tipped over headed down HWY 168
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fully loaded logging truck tipped over on Highway 168 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP says the truck loaded with 7,800 pounds of logs was headed westbound on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane around 6:45 a.m. CHP said the driver failed to negotiate the curve and […]
CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
Man hit and killed by car in Orosi, CHP says
Officers say a Cutler man was driving a Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 63 when a 60-year-old man crossing the road walked directly into his path.
crimevoice.com
Kings County man accused of breaking into shop, fleeing in U-Haul truck
Above: Christopher Diaz booking photo | Kings County Sheriff’s Office. A Kings County man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a shop and attacking the shop owner with a U-Haul truck. On the morning of Friday, September 9, deputies responded to the 2000 block of 9th Avenue in Hanford...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fresno County Head-On Collision Causes Fatality and Injuries
Driver Dies and Multiple Injuries Result From Highway 180 Accident West of Fresno. A head-on collision in Fresno County on September 17 caused the death of one woman and injured others. The accident happened along Highway 180 eastbound close to Shasta Avenue west of Fresno in a rural area around 9:15 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene to discover the frontal collision involved two vehicles.
KMPH.com
Teen found in stolen vehicle prompts pursuit through Fresno, Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A teen has been arrested after taking police on a pursuit through Fresno and Clovis in a stolen vehicle. The Clovis Police Department spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Fresno in the area of Shaw and Peach Avenues Tuesday afternoon. The...
KMPH.com
Man dead after being hit by car in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is now dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Tulare County. CHP officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Highway 63 just north of Avenue 413, in Orosi. When officers arrived...
This man is wanted for kidnapping, Merced police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and felony evading, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on July 28 around 11:34 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 8th and T St. Officers say they tried to stop […]
KMPH.com
Man rushed to the hospital following shooting in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received various calls about a disturbance shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday near an apartment complex on the 2200 block of S. Maple. According to the calls made,...
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he started a dumpster fire Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 5:45 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Lovers Lane and Noble avenues for a report of a dumpster fire. When officers arrived, they found a fire burning inside a […]
Man shot during disturbance at Fresno apartment complex
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found shot at an apartment complex near an elementary school on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Maple and Florence avenues for a disturbance at an apartment complex. A short time […]
Body found during orchard fire in Reedley, police say
An investigation is underway after a body was found during a fire in Reedley on Thursday.
14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
Two killed in ATV crash in Fresno County
An investigation is underway in western Fresno County after two people were killed in an off-road vehicle crash on Sunday.
L.A. Weekly
Driver Arrested, 1 Hospitalized after DUI Accident on East Shields Avenue [Fresno, CA]
FRESNO, CA (September 19, 2022) – Friday morning, one driver was arrested and one passenger was injured in a DUI accident on East Shields Avenue. The incident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m., near the intersection of along North First and East Shields Avenue. For reasons under investigation, two vehicles...
Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Fresno Wednesday afternoon.
KMPH.com
Person walking in crosswalk hit by car Thursday in Fresno
A person was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Fresno on Thursday. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on McKinley Ave. near San Pablo Ave, near Fresno City College and Heaton Elementary. The person was crossing McKinley Ave. when he was hit. The victim was taken to...
CHP crackdown on ‘side shows’ in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Madera are cracking down on side shows, this comes after a handful of arrests over the weekend with hundreds of cars involved. California Highway Patrol says the cars block off the road and perform stunts, that it’s only getting more dangerous and it’s happening all across Madera. “Anywhere from […]
