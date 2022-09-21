Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Comparing standards revision processes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite intense criticism throughout much of the past year, the South Dakota Department of Education has stood by its process for revising the state’s social studies content standards, even though some involved in the process have not. Speaking before public comments at hearing...
hubcityradio.com
Longtime South Dakota ethanol industry leader Dana Siefkes-Lewis joins Summit Carbon Solutions
AMES, I.A.(Press Release) – Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday the hiring of Dana Siefkes-Lewis as the company’s Director of Public Affairs in South Dakota. Lewis is a lifelong resident of the state and a longtime leader in the ethanol industry. “Summit Carbon Solutions was formed to open new...
sdpb.org
Controversial social studies standards receive first of four public hearings
This week the public had its first opportunity to speak to a state education committee about social studies and history curriculum standards. The four-and-a-half hour meeting in Aberdeen was the first of four such hearings. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson shared her vision of what educational standards should...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases down, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,017 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,014 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Turner, McPherson and Custer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leadercourier-times.com
South Dakota crop progress and condition
For the week ending September 18, 2022, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27 percent very short, 44 percent short, 28 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 24 percent very short, 43 percent short, 31 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Field Crops…
kotatv.com
Empowering businesswomen in South Dakota
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
kotatv.com
B-21 Raider: Plans to accommodate new people in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The new B-21 Raider will be unveiled in Palmdale, California in a couple of months. But while the aircraft is being shown to the public, plans are still in the works here in the Black Hills to accommodate the steady influx of military families to the area.
Time to Double-Check Your South Dakota Voter Registration + Sample Ballot
Autumn has come to South Dakota, and that means the 2022 elections are very soon. To vote in South Dakota's elections you must be a registered voter (scroll down for more info). If you have registered to vote in South Dakota in the past, now is the time to double-check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
gowatertown.net
There’s frost potential in northeast South Dakota tonight! (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The first day of Autumn is tomorrow (Thursday), which means fall colors and falling temperatures. Kelly Serr at the National Weather Service in Aberdeen tells KWAT News some parts of South Dakota could dip below freezing tonight…. Serr says the talk of frost is coming right on schedule…....
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
HULETT, Wyo. (KEVN) - For most people, buying beef means going to the supermarket and picking out the pre-packaged meat. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. “We’re just trying...
kotatv.com
Early voting starts Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Voting is a key way people can make their voices heard and as South Dakota nears its general election date, voters should make sure they are prepared. With early voting starting Friday, voters can start lining up at 8 a.m. to cast their ballots. The...
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota teachers and school administrators voice opposition to new proposed social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the governor’s proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.
KELOLAND TV
What led Smith to challenge for governor?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
kotatv.com
Temperatures return to normal heading into the weekend
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. KOTA Floral Grace. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT. Flora...
kotatv.com
A networking event for business women in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota group dedicated to uplifting entrepreneurs and small business owners presented a Women in Networking Luncheon at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City Tuesday, with a focus on empowering women in business and economic development across the Black Hills. There are a number...
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
Comments / 0