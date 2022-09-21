ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND TV

Comparing standards revision processes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite intense criticism throughout much of the past year, the South Dakota Department of Education has stood by its process for revising the state’s social studies content standards, even though some involved in the process have not. Speaking before public comments at hearing...
EDUCATION
sdpb.org

Controversial social studies standards receive first of four public hearings

This week the public had its first opportunity to speak to a state education committee about social studies and history curriculum standards. The four-and-a-half hour meeting in Aberdeen was the first of four such hearings. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson shared her vision of what educational standards should...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases down, hospitalizations up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,017 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,014 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Turner, McPherson and Custer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
South Dakota State
leadercourier-times.com

South Dakota crop progress and condition

For the week ending September 18, 2022, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27 percent very short, 44 percent short, 28 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 24 percent very short, 43 percent short, 31 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Field Crops…
AGRICULTURE
kotatv.com

B-21 Raider: Plans to accommodate new people in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The new B-21 Raider will be unveiled in Palmdale, California in a couple of months. But while the aircraft is being shown to the public, plans are still in the works here in the Black Hills to accommodate the steady influx of military families to the area.
PALMDALE, CA
KELOLAND TV

State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

There’s frost potential in northeast South Dakota tonight! (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The first day of Autumn is tomorrow (Thursday), which means fall colors and falling temperatures. Kelly Serr at the National Weather Service in Aberdeen tells KWAT News some parts of South Dakota could dip below freezing tonight…. Serr says the talk of frost is coming right on schedule…....
ENVIRONMENT
kotatv.com

Early voting starts Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Voting is a key way people can make their voices heard and as South Dakota nears its general election date, voters should make sure they are prepared. With early voting starting Friday, voters can start lining up at 8 a.m. to cast their ballots. The...
ELECTIONS
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota teachers and school administrators voice opposition to new proposed social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the governor’s proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

What led Smith to challenge for governor?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You

When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Temperatures return to normal heading into the weekend

Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. KOTA Floral Grace. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT. Flora...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A networking event for business women in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota group dedicated to uplifting entrepreneurs and small business owners presented a Women in Networking Luncheon at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City Tuesday, with a focus on empowering women in business and economic development across the Black Hills. There are a number...
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE

