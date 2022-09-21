ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan small businesses to get help exporting

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvUWc_0i3aIQmR00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan has received the top award in the country from the U.S. Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program (SBA.)

Michigan will be receiving $1.4 million in federal grant funds, the maximum awarded by the Small Business Administration, to help Michigan small businesses grow into global markets.

“These STEP grants will help businesses across Michigan gain access to international markets and create new revenue streams to compete in today’s global economy,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I will work with anyone and compete with everyone to grow our economy by bringing home big projects and empowering small businesses. This funding from the SBA will help even more Michigan companies expand and compete worldwide. Because of our hardworking people and innovative small businesses, unemployment is low and our economy continues to grow. We will keep using every tool and resource we have to move Michigan forward.”

This year’s SBA awards focus on helping small Michigan businesses export their goods and services internationally.

To apply or learn more, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54M

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer and property owners in western Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.” The class-action deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north of Grand Rapids. The compounds are in a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lawmakers seek to address corrections officer shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Here in Michigan, lawmakers are discussing legislation to allow retired officers to come back and work while receiving their retirement benefits. The Michigan Corrections Organization says it all comes down to the pay and benefits. As other career paths offer more money and a job that doesn’t put you at risk and […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Michigan averaging 16,901 COVID-19 cases this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are going up for multiple counties in the mid-Michigan area, but not across the state. In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 16,901 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths. That’s an average of 2,414 cases per day. As of Sept. 15, Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties have a high […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Poll: Whitmer, Nessel, Benson lead over Republican challengers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, continues to pull away from Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the polls about two months before the election, a trend echoed by the other Democrats who hold Michigan’s top executive offices. An EPIC-MRA poll released Thursday morning shows...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Poll shows 64% of voters support abortion proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Proposal 3 will decide the future of legal access to abortion in the state, and new polls show 64% of voters support the proposal. Right to Life leaders say they are concerned about how the proposal is written. “This is extraordinarily broad, very vague, very confusing language,” said Right to Life […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WLNS

What to look out for as fall nears

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The Northern Hemisphere will turn the page into fall at 9:03 p.m. Thursday. While mother nature isn’t wasting any time dropping our temperatures, what can we expect over the next few months? Perhaps the most notable part of fall, besides the temperatures, is the amount of daylight. Thursday, the sun will rise […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Five Lansing-area cider mills to check out this fall

Fall is fast approaching, and one of its best traditions is spending an afternoon at a cider mill or apple orchard. Michigan has some of the best orchards in the Midwest – wonderful places where you can get lost picking apples and pumpkins, go on a hayride and, of course, eat lots of donuts and […]
HASLETT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#World Economy#Governor Of Michigan#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons execution after issues accessing veins

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its attempts to execute Alan Miller after issues accessing the inmate’s veins. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, where the state’s death row is located. Miller’s execution by lethal injection had been blocked by a federal court injunction earlier this week, but lawyers for the state successfully appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which provided no written reasons for its decision to allow the execution to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
WLNS

New poll shows Slotkin has large lead over Barrett

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The battle for the spot of the be the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District is thought to be a tight one, but a new poll between Elissa Slotkin and Tom Barrett suggests otherwise. In less than two months before the Nov. 8 General Election, a new poll from “Target […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Could women voters decide the MI gubernatorial election?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are predictions that female voters will determine who will be Michigan’s next governor and the two women running for governor have two different strategies on how to get that voting block. Here’s the problem for GOP challenger Tudor Dixon. Whitmer has a 32-point lead with the all-important independent female voters […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WLNS

You’re in a car crash while using an Uber or Lyft. What now?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While there is no state law requiring auto insurance to be a passenger for a ridesharing service, you could have some claims if you are insured and get into a crash. According to Sinas Dramis attorney Brian Waldman, there are two common claims when getting into a car crash as a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Rally for equality meets at capitol steps

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Community members gathered on the steps of the capital building Wednesday to advocate for inclusivity and equality. Inclusive Justice Michigan, Equality Michigan, and other advocacy groups were at the capital hoping to bring attention to what they consider important issues coming up in the November election. “It is not secret that […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy