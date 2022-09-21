Michigan small businesses to get help exporting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan has received the top award in the country from the U.S. Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program (SBA.)

Michigan will be receiving $1.4 million in federal grant funds, the maximum awarded by the Small Business Administration, to help Michigan small businesses grow into global markets.

“These STEP grants will help businesses across Michigan gain access to international markets and create new revenue streams to compete in today’s global economy,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I will work with anyone and compete with everyone to grow our economy by bringing home big projects and empowering small businesses. This funding from the SBA will help even more Michigan companies expand and compete worldwide. Because of our hardworking people and innovative small businesses, unemployment is low and our economy continues to grow. We will keep using every tool and resource we have to move Michigan forward.”

This year’s SBA awards focus on helping small Michigan businesses export their goods and services internationally.

To apply or learn more, click here .

