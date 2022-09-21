Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed by officers responding to domestic violence assault and standoff in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - A man was shot and killed by SWAT officers after he allegedly fired at them following an hours-long standoff in Sequim. Deputies with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Priest Lane around 2 a.m. on Sept. 22 for a report of a domestic violence assault where a man hit his girlfriend over the head with an axe.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed in International District
SEATTLE - One man was killed after a shooting near Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, and police are currently looking for the suspect. Information is limited, but Seattle Police say a man was shot near 13th Ave S and S Lane St., near the Goodwill, around 2 p.m. Officers tried to...
q13fox.com
Deputies: Man arrested in Spanaway after breaking into home while owner was out of town
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle, guns, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles from a person’s home while they were out of town. Authorities say they received a call Tuesday from someone reporting their neighbor’s home had been broken into in...
capitolhillseattle.com
No injuries reported as police investigate drive-by shooting at 23rd Ave gas station
Seattle Police were investigating and collecting evidence after a drive-by shooting incident locked down the area around the AMPM service station at 23rd and Cherry Wednesday night. There were no reported injuries. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire just after 9 PM in the area of the gas station near the...
q13fox.com
Man pleads guilty to bringing 12 Molotov cocktails to protest at Seattle PD union HQ
SEATTLE - A Renton man has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of destructive devices and admitted to bringing a box of 12 Molotov cocktails to protest at the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) building in 2020. According to the plea agreement, 34-year-old Justin Moore left the box containing the 12...
KOMO News
9-year-old boy attacked by bear receiving care at Harborview in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two people were injured after an Alaskan bear attack earlier this week, one of them was a child who had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center. The child, a 9-year-old boy, and an adult male were hunting in the hay flats area when they came across the brown bear.
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting outside Harborview
A Seattle Police public relations sergeant said two men were fighting and one ended up shooting the other. The man shot has non-life-threatening injuries and there is no danger to the public.
q13fox.com
8 stolen vehicles recovered, 3 suspects arrested in Parkland car theft bust
PARKLAND, Wash. - Eight stolen vehicles were recovered—and three suspects arrested—in Parkland on Tuesday as part of a law enforcement operation to crack down on car thefts. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force led a multi-agency operation to recover stolen vehicles in the Parkland area. In all,...
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland Police arrest suspected fentanyl and meth dealer
On Sept. 20, the Kirkland Police Department arrested what they believe to be a large-scale fentanyl and meth dealer after months of investigation. The investigation began on June 12, 2022, when a KPD patrol officer discovered a man overdosing on fentanyl in a car at a gas station on NE 124th St. The man was given NARCAN – an opioid overdose treatment – and was taken to the hospital. A judge authorized a warrant to search the man’s vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of oxycodone pills, heroin and more than 390 grams of methamphetamines.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman
We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
q13fox.com
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man at random charged with murder
John T. Nguyen is accused of firing multiple times at Ronald Taufa'ase'e in an "unprovoked" attack at the WinCo in Olympia last week. Taufa'ase'e was sitting in his car, listening to music, when he was shot to death.
q13fox.com
Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
q13fox.com
Family escapes Spanaway house fire
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Smoke alarms helped a family escape a house fire early Thursday morning in Spanaway, fire officials said. Just after midnight, crews with Central Pierce and Graham Fire departments responded to a report of a fire in the 24400 block of 34th Avenue Court. When crews arrived, the...
q13fox.com
Suspect in deadly Olympia shooting appears in court
The suspect involved in the deadly Olympia grocery store shooting appeared in court Monday. Investigators are calling the shooting a 'random attack'.
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
q13fox.com
Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County
DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
