Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water
Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
Franklin sets rideshare drop-off, pick-up locations for Pilgrimage Festival
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people will be heading to Franklin this weekend for the Pilgrimage Festival but getting people to the gates has been a challenge for rideshare drivers in the past. Jessica Brown has been a Lyft driver for six years and said it has taken her...
Hendersonville's growing deer population is causing damages, alderman says
The population in Hendersonville is growing and we're not just talking people. Just about everywhere you turn, there are deer -- lots of them -- and not just at dusk and dawn.
Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided on the northbound side of Briley Parkway near County Hospital Road around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Both drivers died as a result of the crash.
Multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville causes injuries, shuts down roads
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. and involves four vehicles. Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road are back open. The status of the injuries...
Woman hit by WeGo Star train in South Nashville
A woman was hit by a WeGo Star train just south of downtown Nashville Wednesday evening.
Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County. State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company...
Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
Notes: Seven at 7 Mile Creek opens in South Nashville
Avenue Construction and CET Holdings, both of Brentwood, have announced completion of Seven at 7 Mile Creek in South Nashville, which is being billed as workforce housing. Located at 4040 Travis Drive, the building features 129 apartments. Seven at 7 Mile Creek’s studio apartments lease for $1,200 to $1,300, with one-bedroom units starting at $1,440 (and up to $1,600).
Police investigating bomb threat at Nashville Public Library
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the downtown...
Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
Murfreesboro Mayor honors officer whose act of kindness gained national attention
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro Police officer was honored Thursday night after he assisted an elderly woman who was walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker on her way to her haircut. For MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister, it was a routine day until he noticed...
Metro Parks to open redesigned Children’s Memory Garden
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks Nashville announced in a tweet on Wednesday that they will be opening the Children’s Memory Garden in October. The Garden honors 248 Nashville children and teens who lost their lives to violence. According to its website, the Garden was formally dedicated in 1996...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Nashville crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Old Hickory man died Monday night following a crash in Nashville. Michael Jason Brown, 44, was hit and killed while trying to cross Elm Hill Pike near the railroad tracks, police said. Brown was hit at about 5:30 p.m. by the driver of an...
Some Maplewood teachers say they weren’t notified a gun was found at the school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some teachers at Maplewood High School are concerned about how the administration of that school communicates to teachers during dangerous situations. WSMV4 obtained a message from a teacher that wanted to remain anonymous that said the administration did not tell teachers that there was a gun...
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Elementary teacher reflects on hardship during and after peak of pandemic.
Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the...
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
