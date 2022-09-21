ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smokeybarn.com

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided on the northbound side of Briley Parkway near County Hospital Road around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Both drivers died as a result of the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville causes injuries, shuts down roads

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. and involves four vehicles. Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road are back open. The status of the injuries...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County. State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pipe#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WSMV

Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Notes: Seven at 7 Mile Creek opens in South Nashville

Avenue Construction and CET Holdings, both of Brentwood, have announced completion of Seven at 7 Mile Creek in South Nashville, which is being billed as workforce housing. Located at 4040 Travis Drive, the building features 129 apartments. Seven at 7 Mile Creek’s studio apartments lease for $1,200 to $1,300, with one-bedroom units starting at $1,440 (and up to $1,600).
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating bomb threat at Nashville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the downtown...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Metro Parks to open redesigned Children’s Memory Garden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks Nashville announced in a tweet on Wednesday that they will be opening the Children’s Memory Garden in October. The Garden honors 248 Nashville children and teens who lost their lives to violence. According to its website, the Garden was formally dedicated in 1996...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian hit, killed in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Old Hickory man died Monday night following a crash in Nashville. Michael Jason Brown, 44, was hit and killed while trying to cross Elm Hill Pike near the railroad tracks, police said. Brown was hit at about 5:30 p.m. by the driver of an...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy