Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Bemidji’s Housing Matters to Be Recognized by Minnesota DHS for Outstanding Efforts
Bemidji’s Housing Matters will be receiving a Commissioner’s Circle of Excellence Award on behalf of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for the organization’s outstanding work in addressing the community’s housing crisis. Housing Matters seeks to enable a stable living environment for every disabled person experiencing...
lptv.org
Active Shooting Hoax Reported to Bemidji High School
Bemidji High School received a false active shooting call earlier today. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, at approximately 2 p.m., the high school was put into “Secure Mode” due to an anonymous phone call indicating an active shooter was at the school. The building was deemed to be safe and secure by local law enforcement after they responded to the call. The press release states that the call was reported to be a hoax.
lptv.org
Second Harvest Tells Walker “It Takes Us All” to Fight Food Insecurity
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is taking the initiative to reach out to local leaders around Minnesota to inform and inspire them to learn about food insecurity in their respective regions. On Wednesday, representatives from Second Harvest visited Walker in their second of three public meetings, held under the...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lptv.org
Bemidji Family Looking for Kidney Donor to Save Their Mother
A local Bemidji family is currently looking for a kidney donor to save their mother. As of Tuesday, a suitable Type O donor has not been found for Tammy Collins, leading her family to take to the streets of downtown Bemidji with signs to raise awareness. According to the family,...
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Host High School Career Fair
High school at its core is a time for students to think about what they’ll be doing with their futures. It’s important to provide students with resources to know what steps they’ll need to take in order to achieve their goals, and one of these resources is Bemidji Career Academies’ annual career fair, which was held last Monday at Bemidji High School.
lptv.org
Country Musician Dustin Lynch Coming to Sanford Center in November
A big name country star will be performing at the Sanford Center in Bemidji this coming November. Dustin Lynch is bringing his Party Mode Tour to the Sanford Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 with special guest King Calaway. Lynch has recorded eight #1 singles, four top-five albums, eight Gold and Platinum certified singles, and has tallied over 2.6 billion on-demand streams.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lptv.org
One More Civil War Soldier Relieved of Duty in Cass County
For the past year, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have worked to relieve soldiers from their posts more than a century after the ceasefire. This past Saturday, the tradition continued in Walker by memorializing the final Civil War soldier from Cass County. More than 150 years...
lptv.org
Three Defendants Plead Guilty to 2019 Red Lake Murder and Assault
Three people have pleaded guilty to charges in relation to a August 2019 murder and assault on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. According to the United State Department of Justice, Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji, Mia Faye Sumner, 21, of Duluth, and Daniel Charles Barrett, 31, of Redby entered the garage of 23-year-old Daniel Alan Johnson’s residence on August 12, 2019. The group was reportedly armed with at least one handgun. Cutbank then fired multiple shots once inside. Johnson was fatally wounded. Another victim received serious injuries. The three defendants then returned to their vehicle and left the scene. Another person, 50-year-old Rose Celeste Siewert of Cass Lake is reported to have assisted the group in avoiding arrest by driving the three off of the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
lptv.org
Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss
A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Nicholas Carl Johnson, 28, of Fosston, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Sarah May Burthwick, 33, of Red Lake Falls, for DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/19/2022 – At 8:30 a.m., the CFD responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
Fatal rollover crash near Walker
WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
Comments / 0