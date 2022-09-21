Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
“Unpermitted” camps spark safety concerns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The origin of Monday’s fire near Star Village was traced back to an “unpermitted camp” and was “determined to be human caused”, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department. The population of those without homes in Rapid City has...
drgnews.com
Man from Rapid City killed in Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident near Spearfish
KEVN
Rapid City Fire Department completes high-rise training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City Fire Department is completing its high-rise training in the downtown area. The end of a three-month training period for the Rapid City Fire Department was marked by a high-rise training exercise. The training puts all the concepts that the firefighters have learned in the three-month period together.
KEVN
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
KELOLAND TV
newscenter1.tv
Now that the Fish Fire has been extinguished, officials are evaluating what went right
RAPID CITY, S.D. – At the end of July, the Fish Fire started as a result of a campfire that got out of control south of Sundance, Wyoming. The fire then went on to burn almost 6,800 acres across state, county, BLM, USFS, private and public land. Take a look back at our coverage during the fire for a more in depth timeline.
KEVN
A person is dead after a two-car crash in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 50-year-old man was killed and three people where injured in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning. The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash happened about 7:50 a.m., on Country Road,...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses. Anyone with any information...
KEVN
KELOLAND TV
One dead, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Box Elder
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a Wednesday morning crash in Box Elder. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a car was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound pickup.
newscenter1.tv
Watch a NC1 meteorologist try to complete the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office corrections test
RAPID CITY, S.D.- How many push-ups? Zero. Sit-ups? Zero. How long do I have to run? Just a short jog. Jail commanders and officers alike agree that a crunch is not a movement they perform often at work, so why test it? Instead, they set up an obstacle course, filled with tasks they’d actually face in their day-to-day jobs. Here’s what the parking garage fitness test looks like:
newscenter1.tv
KEVN
KEVN
Gas prices have declined for 99 consecutive days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The national gas price average edged a penny higher today after 99 consecutive days of prices declining at the pump. According to AAA South Dakota, the national average rose to $3.68 per gallon and despite the increase, the price is still lower than last week’s average of $3.70 and much lower than last month’s average of $3.90 per gallon.
KEVN
Renovations to begin at Dinosaur Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction for the Dinosaur Park renovation will begin next Monday, September 26 and the staging area for the project is already set up. Visitors to the park have until Sunday to enjoy the scenery before the stairs are barricaded on Monday. The dinosaur sculptures can...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD seeking help to identify robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a robbery that occurred late Sunday afternoon. Police were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to 2730 W. Main Street for a report of a robbery that had just taken place at the casino.
newscenter1.tv
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
frcheraldstar.com
Norton is new Police Chief, two other certified officers hired
HOT SPRINGS – Hot Springs Police Officer Ross Norton was officially hired as the new Hot Springs Chief of Police, effective Sept. 7, following personnel actions by the Hot Springs City Council at their Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting. Norton replaces previous Police Chief Jen Winscot who resigned earlier this summer following her family’s move to Nebraska.
KEVN
Hermosa school students learn how to hydroponic garden
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Running water has become a common sound in Todd Gregson’s classroom where he teaches students about hydroponic gardening. The class started putting together the garden in April, and it helped transform the normal-looking courtyard of the school into a tranquil area for students to enjoy.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet draws 300+, bags $128K
Three records were set at this year’s Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) fundraising banquet held Sept. 10 at the Lodge at Deadwood with 338 in attendance. Decades-long, RMEF volunteer Larry Karns reported the banquet grossed $174,645, netted $106,000, and ended up with a final fundraising total of $128,000 -- record numbers, all three. Staunch support on the part of its members has the Gold Country Chapter of the RMEF listed as one of the strongest in the nation. All funds raised go to help preserve and protect elk habitat.
