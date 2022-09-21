ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

‘You don’t expect to go to Walmart and be victimized’; Lebanon sex offender gropes 4 people inside Walmart, police say

By Marissa Sulek
WSMV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Metro Police looking for suspect in failed bank robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank in Nashville Friday morning. Police said the man entered the bank, 2250 Murfreesboro Pike, and passed a note to the clerk, demanding money. The clerk said the drawer was locked and he...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lebanon, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, TN
WSMV

Midtown residents uneasy after police say a man groped women, exposed himself during attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some people in Midtown are on edge Thursday after learning two women were recently attacked there. Brooks Curtis, 40, was arrested Wednesday for an April attack. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Brooks is also responsible for a second attack that happened in August steps away from the apartment building at the US Bank parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
ORLINDA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Offender#Violent Crime#Lebanon Walmart#Lebanon Police Department
WSMV

Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car crashes into Love’s Travel Shop, second accident this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at the Love’s Travel Shop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 have confirmed that a car has crashed into the gas station. This is the same gas station that was struck by a vehicle a few weeks ago. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the van crashed into the same spot where another driver hit the building on Sept. 8.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
WSMV

THP trooper shot during traffic stop on I-24 in Coffee Co.

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Thursday night following a traffic stop in Coffee County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a THP trooper stopped a vehicle going west on I-24 around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle drove off and shots were fired from inside the car, striking the THP trooper’s vehicle.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Family remembers man killed in hit-and-run crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are looking for a white SUV they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Antioch. Alex Chadwick, 37, died on Sunday after being struck crossing Bell Road last week. Chadwick’s family is mourning the loss of their loved one. “Everything, just,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
LAFAYETTE, TN
WSMV

Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-40 in Wilson Co.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly interstate crash early Friday morning in outside in Wilson County. According to THP, multiple vehicles crashed on I-40 East between Hwy 231/Murfreesboro Road and Hwy 70/Spart Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Friday. THP confirmed one person died in...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy