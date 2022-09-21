‘You don’t expect to go to Walmart and be victimized’; Lebanon sex offender gropes 4 people inside Walmart, police say

Read full article on original website
WSMV
Metro Police looking for suspect in failed bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank in Nashville Friday morning. Police said the man entered the bank, 2250 Murfreesboro Pike, and passed a note to the clerk, demanding money. The clerk said the drawer was locked and he...
WSMV
Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business. On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police. Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a...
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
WSMV
Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
WSMV
Midtown residents uneasy after police say a man groped women, exposed himself during attacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some people in Midtown are on edge Thursday after learning two women were recently attacked there. Brooks Curtis, 40, was arrested Wednesday for an April attack. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Brooks is also responsible for a second attack that happened in August steps away from the apartment building at the US Bank parking lot.
WSMV
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
WSMV
Nashville student who threatened shooting found with loaded gun, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on school property after threatening to fire it on school grounds the day before. Metro Police said a School Resource Officer charged the 11th grader for carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol on...
WSMV
Three arrested in connection to shooting at apartment in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Early Saturday morning, the Hendersonville Police Department responded to the Marina Point Apartments following a shooting incident. A party was happening and groups of people from other parties were showing up. As a result, a person was shot from one of the cars leaving. A Snapchat...
WSMV
Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
WSMV
Car crashes into Love’s Travel Shop, second accident this month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at the Love’s Travel Shop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 have confirmed that a car has crashed into the gas station. This is the same gas station that was struck by a vehicle a few weeks ago. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the van crashed into the same spot where another driver hit the building on Sept. 8.
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
WSMV
Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the...
WSMV
‘Vigilant’ neighbor alerts sleeping homeowners after seeing fire at home
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after midnight, early Saturday, crews with the White House Fire Department responded to a back porch on fire. Officials said a “vigilant” neighbor saw the fire and woke up the homeowners who were inside asleep. When emergency officials arrived, they determined...
WSMV
THP trooper shot during traffic stop on I-24 in Coffee Co.
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Thursday night following a traffic stop in Coffee County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a THP trooper stopped a vehicle going west on I-24 around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle drove off and shots were fired from inside the car, striking the THP trooper’s vehicle.
WSMV
Family remembers man killed in hit-and-run crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are looking for a white SUV they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Antioch. Alex Chadwick, 37, died on Sunday after being struck crossing Bell Road last week. Chadwick’s family is mourning the loss of their loved one. “Everything, just,...
WSMV
Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
WSMV
Some Maplewood teachers say they weren’t notified a gun was found at the school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some teachers at Maplewood High School are concerned about how the administration of that school communicates to teachers during dangerous situations. WSMV4 obtained a message from a teacher that wanted to remain anonymous that said the administration did not tell teachers that there was a gun...
WSMV
Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
WSMV
Deadly crash closes I-40 in Wilson Co.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly interstate crash early Friday morning in outside in Wilson County. According to THP, multiple vehicles crashed on I-40 East between Hwy 231/Murfreesboro Road and Hwy 70/Spart Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Friday. THP confirmed one person died in...
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
