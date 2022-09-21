ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect arrested after allegedly vandalizing Washington Monument

A man was arrested by the U.S. Park Police Tuesday night after allegedly defacing the Washington Monument, police officials confirmed. The man used red paint to vandalize the base of the monument, and the landmark is temporarily closed, officials said. Conservators with the National Park Service will work on restoration, U.S. Park Police tweeted.
