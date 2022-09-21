Read full article on original website
Related
insideedition.com
Wisconsin Woman Charged in Connection to Woman Set on Fire After Dying From Overdose on Reservation
Following involvement in a woman being set on fire after dying from a drug overdose, Kayla Childs has been sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison, according to local reports. On August 19, 2020, Stephanie Greenspon’s body was found in an abandoned, burnt-out vehicle on the Menominee...
Washington Examiner
Suspect arrested after allegedly vandalizing Washington Monument
A man was arrested by the U.S. Park Police Tuesday night after allegedly defacing the Washington Monument, police officials confirmed. The man used red paint to vandalize the base of the monument, and the landmark is temporarily closed, officials said. Conservators with the National Park Service will work on restoration, U.S. Park Police tweeted.
Comments / 0