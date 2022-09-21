ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rh0a_0i3aHydE00

Alarmed parents converged on a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false.

The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.

“Our department and San Antonio Police Department established there was no shooting, but then we had to do a methodical search room by room with our strike teams,” said Chief Johnny Reyes of the San Antonio Independent School District police. “We went to the place where they said the shooting had occurred and we were able to quickly establish that no shooting had happened.”

Instead, some students were found to have had an altercation, but they denied having or displaying a weapon at any point, Reyes said.

But frightened students already had made alarming telephone calls to their parents, who descended en masse on the school where 29 school district officers and 58 city police officers were on hand.

One man shoved his fist through a window in an effort to gain entry to the school, lacerating his arm. Police applied a tourniquet to that arm. Others were handcuffed and detained after physically struggling with officers, but there were no immediate reports of arrests.

The scare was the latest in a wave of such incidents since the May 24 mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers. A similar panic occurred at Heights High School in Houston on Sept. 13 after the school received a threat. Threats last week also prompted school shutdowns at districts near Austin and Houston and in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois, Kansas and Oklahoma.

San Antonio district Superintendent Jaime Aquino said the district needed to find better ways to communicate with parents in real time. “I’m assuming that if we had not had Uvalde, perhaps we would not have the reaction of the parents. So we just have to understand that," he said.

Comments / 6

Iaapita
1d ago

I don't blame the parents. I'd look like gd Rambo if it was my kid. My faith in the police to protect my child is none.

Reply
3
Related
tanktransport.com

Trucker Charged With Fraud

Trucker charged with fraud for avoiding $9 million in insurance premium payments. A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

840K+
Followers
179K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy