ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube opens the door for creators to make more money from Shorts

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • YouTube has announced that Shorts creators will soon be able to join the YouTube Partner Program.
  • Shorts creators will have to have at least 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views within 90 days to qualify.
  • YouTube will give up-and-coming creators access to fan funding features like Super Thanks and more.
  • Shorts will also be part of YouTube's revenue sharing, with ads running between videos.
  • YouTube's new Creator Music feature will give creators easy access to tracks they can use in their videos.

YouTube Shorts has been growing at a fast pace since Google launched its TikTok competitor just a year ago. While Google has helped Shorts creators make money from their videos with the YouTube Shorts Fund , it's now giving them the opportunity to get monetized through the YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

YouTube announced on Tuesday that Shorts creators will be able to apply to the program in early 2023, granted they meet certain requirements. This includes having at least 1,000 subscribers and at least 10 million views within 90 days.

Those eligible will have access to all YPP benefits, including fan funding features like Super Thanks (currently in beta for Shorts) and tons of other ways to make money through their videos. That includes revenue sharing, which will pay Shorts creators for ads that run in between videos.

According to YouTube, the revenue gained from these ads will be added together, with 45% of the total revenue distributed to current and future Shorts creators in the Partner Program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWXNB_0i3aHxkV00

(Image credit: YouTube)

"We expect the majority of our Shorts Fund recipients to earn more money under this new model, which was built for long term sustainability," says Amjad Hanif, YouTube's vice president of Creator Products. "Instead of a fixed fund, we're doubling down on the revenue sharing model that has supercharged the creator economy and enabled creators to benefit from the platform's success."

Hanif notes that YPP paid more than $50 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the past three years. Now, the platform hopes to give even more up-and-coming creators a piece of the pie with a new tier that gives them access to just some of the benefits. Long-form, Shorts, and live creators will be able to receive fan funding benefits such as memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Super Thanks when the new tier rolls out in 2023. There aren't many details, but more will be revealed before the new tier launches next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fj25R_0i3aHxkV00

(Image credit: YouTube)

Lastly, YouTube is giving creators an easy way to find music to include in their videos. The new Creator Music page in YouTube Studio provides access to tons of tracks that can be used for long-form videos. This includes license-free tracks or songs creators can pay for upfront or through revenue sharing. It'll streamline the process of using licensed music by making the terms of using the tracks easy to understand, allowing creators to share revenue with the original artist and "keep the same revenue share they'd usually make on videos without any music."

The new Creator Music is now in beta in the U.S. and will expand to more countries next year.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

YouTube Knows Using Music in Its Videos is a Pain. It May Have Found a Solution

For years, YouTube has had a pain point in serving its thousands of content creators: Licensing music in videos is a headache. For the largest video-sharing platform on Earth — particularly as it’s fending off competition from TikTok and Instagram for the loyalty of a creator economy that heavily uses music for content — that’s a problem. But now YouTube is looking to change that. At its Made on YouTube event in Los Angeles on Tuesday — which also unveiled new revenue models for content creators on YouTube’s Shorts platform — the company announced that it’s launching Creator Music, a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Could you profit from your passions? These YouTubers could inspire you

Ever thought of turning a hobby or an interest you’re passionate about into a way to make some extra cash? Whether you’re looking to set up a side hustle or find a new main income, there are various ways you could reach willing customers online.Eric Jong and Adam Sayner, from Devon-based GroCycle, post informative videos on YouTube about their low-tech mushroom growing business.They have started using YouTube Shopping on Shopify, which allows merchants to sell their products via live streams and videos, among other methods.Viewers can, for example, go to a ‘product shelf’ below videos to find out more about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thesource.com

Future’s Publishing Catalog Sold For 8-Figures To NYC Based Media Company

In other music catalog related news, Future’s publishing catalog has been acquired by NYC based entertainment company Influence Media. According to Variety, a source close to the deal told the publication that the deal was worth 8-figures. The acquisition includes 612 songs Future recorded between 2004 and 2020, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorts#The Creator#Tiktok#The Youtube Shorts Fund#Ypp
Distractify

YouTubers Dunkey and Leahbee Just Launched Bigmode Games — Here's What to Know

YouTuber videogamedunkey, known colloquially as Dunkey, seems to have leveled up his passion for video games. He's best known for his popular YouTube channel where he posts comedy videos offering analysis and criticisms of the latest video games. Whether Dunkey likes a title or hates it, his enthusiasm for the medium has led him to a completely new venture. He and his wife and fellow YouTuber Leahbee (Leah) just opened their own publishing company.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popular Science

Get better video with these 7 GoPro tips and tricks

GoPros have been capturing photos and video since 2004—and they remain the top choice when it comes to picking an action camera that can go just about anywhere. The recording quality of these devices has been steadily improving over the years, and the brand has been adding new features that are worth knowing about so you can get the most out of your camera.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Untested Features

I read 2 articles this morning explaining 2 features I never knew existed. One was a series of codes that is entered from the Dialer, that provides shortcuts to many functions. The other is a claim that on Pixel Devices, updates can be installed IN THE BACKGROUND, so you can continue to work while the update installs. Some of my previous updates took almost an hour.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Billboard

Billboard Español Launches With New Website, All-Spanish Content

In an unprecedented move that underscores its commitment to Latin music and Spanish speaking music fans, Billboard has launched a new, all-Spanish language digital brand, Billboard Español.   Billboard Español will serve as the premiere in-language global destination for Latin music, and the premiere global destination for music in Spanish. Its launch also makes Billboard the first U.S. mainstream media company to launch an all-Spanish site devoted to music. The inaugural issue features Colombian superstar Camilo on its cover, as well as exclusive video and digital content with Maluma, Grupo Firme and Romeo Santos. All four artists will also participate in...
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

The latest movie pirating tool: Spotify’s ‘video podcast’

Some Spotify users recently found a resourceful workaround to forgo paying for movies. As Fast Company first reported earlier today, the company’s “video podcast” ability is being exploited to illegally stream films like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Mean Girls, and Pinocchio—and Spotify, for one, is not entertained.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mel Robbins to Launch New Podcast in Exclusive Deal With SiriusXM’s Stitcher

Mel Robbins, the popular podcast host and motivational speaker, has struck a multiyear deal with SiriusXM and Stitcher for a new show, called The Mel Robbins Podcast. Debuting on Oct. 6, the podcast will feature Robbins giving listeners advice across a wide range of topics. The show is executive produced by Robbins’ 143 Studios Inc. and Stitcher’s Josephine Martorana and will be available on all major podcast platforms.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Serial' Host Sarah Koenig on Freed Adnan Syed: "I Did Not See This Coming"Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions Strikes Multiyear Podcast, Video Deal With Cousin Sal's Mush MediaLewis Howes' 'The School of...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Twitter Is Baffled By Skittles' Self-Insert Fanfiction

Skittles is getting in on the self-insert fanfiction game, and people have feelings — wide-ranging, passionate feelings, which you might say are all the colors of the rainbow. (See what we did there?) Anyway, the candy brand recently joined popular fanfiction site Wattpad, and people are confused, intrigued, and occasionally impressed by the action.
BUSINESS
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy