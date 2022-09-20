Read full article on original website
Related
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
US Stocks Poised For More Pain On Friday As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Plunge — Recession Worries Take Hold After Fed Rate Hike
The major U.S. index futures are sharply lower on Friday, signaling that stocks could fall for a fourth straight session in the aftermath of the Fed decision. The markets are staring at the possibility of ending the week with significant losses. Stocks fell yet again on Thursday, with the selling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
3 Reasons To Keep Holding GameStop Stock
According to so-called "smart money," GameStop's share price is not justified by the company’s underlying fundamentals. However, as we’ve learned over the past eighteen months, fundamentals do not hold much sway for GME shareholders.
2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBBY, GME, And AMC: Which Meme Stock Has the Most Momentum?
Here, we’ll be putting the hottest meme stocks side by side to see which one is seeing the most momentum right now.
3 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying the Dip On
Warren Buffett owns two of the stocks on this list. The third might be cheap enough for him.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
Stocks Edge Lower, Ford, UnitedHealth, Apple And Housing Data In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 20:. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. The chances of a 75 basis point rate hike...
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares moved upwards by 19.3% to $3.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock rose 7.54% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Resume Slide as Treasury Yields Rise
Thursday marked another day of choppy trading for stocks as investors considered a round of data that showed the U.S. economy remained resilient even in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hike campaign. Ahead of this morning's open, data from the Labor Department showed weekly jobless claims fell for...
Benzinga
Nasdaq Down 50 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 30,713.87 while the NASDAQ fell 0.50% to 11,477.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.92% to 3,863.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares fell by just...
3 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Dow Jones contains some incredible companies that are trading for the cheapest they have in a long time.
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.34% to 29,673.72 while the NASDAQ fell 1.96% to 10,849.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.75% to 3,692.24. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Investors Beware: Nvidia Stock Is 'Locked In A Pretty Substantial Downtrend'
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA just announced a new line of graphics chips, but Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown says new product lines won't be enough to pull the stock out of its recent slump. "The new gaming chip is great, but this stock has been locked in a pretty substantial downtrend...
Comments / 0