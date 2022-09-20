ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
MemeStockMaven

3 Reasons To Keep Holding GameStop Stock

According to so-called "smart money," GameStop's share price is not justified by the company’s underlying fundamentals. However, as we’ve learned over the past eighteen months, fundamentals do not hold much sway for GME shareholders.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares moved upwards by 19.3% to $3.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock rose 7.54% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Resume Slide as Treasury Yields Rise

Thursday marked another day of choppy trading for stocks as investors considered a round of data that showed the U.S. economy remained resilient even in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hike campaign. Ahead of this morning's open, data from the Labor Department showed weekly jobless claims fell for...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Down 50 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 30,713.87 while the NASDAQ fell 0.50% to 11,477.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.92% to 3,863.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares fell by just...
The Motley Fool

1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.34% to 29,673.72 while the NASDAQ fell 1.96% to 10,849.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.75% to 3,692.24. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
