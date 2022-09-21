BCLS, Lutheran Services Carolinas To Co-Host Foster Family Recruitment Drop-In Event

Image by pachecopablo90 from Pixabay

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with Lutheran Services Carolinas, invites customers to participate in its foster family recruitment drop-in event on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to learn more about fostering from Robbie Dent, Foster Family Recruiter.

“With over 3,000 children needing a home across South Carolina, there are more than enough children to foster,” Dent said.

Registration is not required for attendance. Participants may drop in anytime between the hours listed above.

For more information on this BCLS program or others, please contact Nanette Hamilton at

843-572-1376 or nanette.hamilton@berkeleycountysc.gov .

