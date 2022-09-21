Utah County driver caught going 60 mph over speed limit

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A driver was ticketed and even faces a charge of reckless driving after his speed was clocked at 60 miles per hour over the limit in Utah County.

The 43-year-old man driving a BMW 328 was stopped for going 115 mph in a 55 zone, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. His name was not publicly released.

This happened Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. on Cedar Fort Road (State Route 73) near Black Ridge Elementary School at about 2800 East.

"If you crash at that speed you will die. Plain and simple!" Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. "Don’t become a deadly statistic!"

Cannon told FOX 13 News that the driver could be fined as much as $1,000 and could lose his license.

"The biggest thing is he's lucky to be alive," he added.