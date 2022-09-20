ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates

(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes

(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
ALASKA STATE
myarklamiss.com

John Davis pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) pled guilty on Thursday for conspiring to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions of dollars in federal funds. John Davis, of Jackson, appeared in federal court to plead guilty to one count of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Missouri spending $4 million to stave off nursing shortages

(The Center Square) – Missouri will spend more than $4 million to improve nursing education programs and alleviate staffing shortages. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center recently reported a drastic increase in the number of openings for registered nurses. There were 5,030 online job postings in July for registered nurses, compared to 3,080 in July 2021. General medical and surgical hospitals led all other industries with 5,730 openings job openings in July, compared to 4,090 last month. The center also projected a 1.8% increase in job openings during the next year due to industry growth and replacing workers due to exits from the workforce or transfers to other occupations.
MISSOURI STATE
