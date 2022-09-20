(The Center Square) – Missouri will spend more than $4 million to improve nursing education programs and alleviate staffing shortages. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center recently reported a drastic increase in the number of openings for registered nurses. There were 5,030 online job postings in July for registered nurses, compared to 3,080 in July 2021. General medical and surgical hospitals led all other industries with 5,730 openings job openings in July, compared to 4,090 last month. The center also projected a 1.8% increase in job openings during the next year due to industry growth and replacing workers due to exits from the workforce or transfers to other occupations.

