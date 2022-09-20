Read full article on original website
Hundreds attend Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
WDAM-TV
ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Inslee's office doesn't rule out broad-based tax relief next year
(The Center Square) – Two things happened on Wednesday that could make Gov. Jay Inslee more amenable to supporting broad-based tax relief for inflation-battered Washingtonians during next year’s legislative session. That day, the Washington Federation of State Employees announced a tentative agreement with the state – the result...
Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
Petitions put Arizona’s universal school choice law on hold for potential ballot challenge
(The Center Square) – Unions, Democrats, and volunteers combined thousands of signatures Friday afternoon, hoping it will be enough to get a veto amendment on Arizona’s 2024 ballot that stops the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Save Our Schools Arizona submitted 141,714 signatures to the Secretary...
Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
myarklamiss.com
John Davis pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) pled guilty on Thursday for conspiring to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions of dollars in federal funds. John Davis, of Jackson, appeared in federal court to plead guilty to one count of...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
Missouri spending $4 million to stave off nursing shortages
(The Center Square) – Missouri will spend more than $4 million to improve nursing education programs and alleviate staffing shortages. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center recently reported a drastic increase in the number of openings for registered nurses. There were 5,030 online job postings in July for registered nurses, compared to 3,080 in July 2021. General medical and surgical hospitals led all other industries with 5,730 openings job openings in July, compared to 4,090 last month. The center also projected a 1.8% increase in job openings during the next year due to industry growth and replacing workers due to exits from the workforce or transfers to other occupations.
mageenews.com
Mississippi Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Client Returns
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to...
Lawmakers question prison officials about audit, criticize parole board chair no-show
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislative Audit Commission met with officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to go over issues listed in recent audits of the state agencies. The most recent IDOC audit was released in October of 2021 and showed...
WLOX
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year fight between a longtime Biloxi family and the state of Mississippi was finally settled Friday when a judge ruled John Bret Aldrich owns the 1.5 acre property south of U.S. 90 and west of Oak Street. It’s the spot where Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant once sat, and Lady Luck Casino would later call home.
Nevada Assembly Ways and Means committee requests bill to audit CCSD
(The Center Square) – The Nevada Assembly Committee on Ways and Means submitted a bill draft request for a legislative audit of the Clark County School District. Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, a Las Vegas Democrat who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, filed the request to be considered once the next legislative session begins on Feb. 6th, 2023.
Income tax cut, agriculture tax credits advance in Missouri Senate
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate moved closer to passing bills for an income tax cut and agricultural tax credits on Tuesday, mirroring Republican Gov. Mike Parson's call for both when he requested a special session. Senate Bills 3 and 5, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, and...
Analyst warns Illinois law could bring higher property tax rates thanks to record inflation
(The Center Square) – For the first time in 30 years, an analyst warns local governments in Illinois can raise their property taxes to cover losses due to inflation. Local governments can seek a maximum 5% increase. In 1991, Illinois instituted a property tax cap that limits governments' ability...
Judge allows Arizona's near total abortion ban to take effect
(The Center Square) – A county judge has allowed Arizona to enforce a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled Friday that a 1901 ban on abortion, with the only one exception to save the life of the mother, was valid. Attorney...
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
