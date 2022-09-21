COVID-19 vaccine requirements lifted for Pima County employees

Today the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to lift COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Pima County employees. This will take effect on Sept. 24, along with a house bill that will prevent government entities from requiring the vaccine for any resident.

Since last October, new hires and employees with new positions were required to get the vaccine, as well as those who work with vulnerable populations.

Leland Mason was a corrections officer for the Pima County Sheriff's Department for ten years but was fired after not getting vaccinated.

“Working at the sheriff’s department for me was a career, not just a job. it wasn’t just punching a ticket or a 9-5, some of the best friends I’ve ever had came from the relationships I built working outside the jail,” said Mason.

Mason said he’ll consider reapplying in the future.

For current employees, unvaccinated Pima County employees will no longer have to pay a health insurance surcharge, and those who are vaccinated will get 16 hours of additional paid leave.

