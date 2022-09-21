ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Cottontown's The War Mouth promotes internally for new chef

There's a familiar face now at the helm of The War Mouth restaurant in Columbia's Cottontown neighborhood. In the last few weeks, Harold Pendleton took over as the executive chef for the laidback Southern restaurant just off Columbia's North Main Street, following a nearly seven-year tenure from former chef Rhett Elliott.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia

I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Taboo 'adult' store in Columbia becoming a coffee shop

COLUMBIA — What used to be Taboo will soon provide hot coffee to go. The former location of the controversial "adult" shop in the CrossHill section of Columbia, is slated to become a Columbia location for North Carolina-based Clutch Coffee Bar. According to a city building permit, the site...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSFA

Neighbors remember woman found dead in department store restroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - According to officials with the Belk department store, 63-year-old Bessie Durham worked for a company called KBS, which provides cleaning services for not only the store but the entire mall, WIS reported. It’s believed that Durham’s body was in a restroom at Belk for four...
COLUMBIA, SC

