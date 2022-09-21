Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
abccolumbia.com
University of South Carolina increases minimum wage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
WIS-TV
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
WIS-TV
Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
The Post and Courier
Cottontown's The War Mouth promotes internally for new chef
There's a familiar face now at the helm of The War Mouth restaurant in Columbia's Cottontown neighborhood. In the last few weeks, Harold Pendleton took over as the executive chef for the laidback Southern restaurant just off Columbia's North Main Street, following a nearly seven-year tenure from former chef Rhett Elliott.
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
The Post and Courier
Aiken County Council discusses possible solutions to emergency medical services issues
Aiken County’s emergency medical services woes and possible solutions were hot topics Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center. The discussions began during the meeting of Aiken County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee, and they continued later during an executive session of County Council. Following those talks,...
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia
I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
The Post and Courier
Former Taboo 'adult' store in Columbia becoming a coffee shop
COLUMBIA — What used to be Taboo will soon provide hot coffee to go. The former location of the controversial "adult" shop in the CrossHill section of Columbia, is slated to become a Columbia location for North Carolina-based Clutch Coffee Bar. According to a city building permit, the site...
Columbia residents now required to report lost, stolen guns to police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Columbia will now require its residents to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement. The ordinance passed unanimously in Tuesday’s council meeting and will become law immediately. The law requires that individuals who have either lost or had their legal firearm stolen report it to the Columbia Police […]
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
WIS-TV
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
abccolumbia.com
Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
Altercation at Richland County courthouse leads to 23-year deputy's suspension
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A longtime Columbia-area deputy has been suspended following a dispute that turned into an altercation outside the Richland County magistrate court on Wednesday. According to a statement from Sheriff Leon Lott, Deputy Robert C. Oates has been placed on suspension without pay pending a criminal...
WSFA
Neighbors remember woman found dead in department store restroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - According to officials with the Belk department store, 63-year-old Bessie Durham worked for a company called KBS, which provides cleaning services for not only the store but the entire mall, WIS reported. It’s believed that Durham’s body was in a restroom at Belk for four...
Company expected to create 100 jobs in Midlands with new EV charger manufacturing facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — ABB E-mobility, recently announced continued expansion of its global and US manufacturing footprint with new manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina. The multi-million dollar investment will increase production of electric vehicle chargers, including Buy America Act compliant ones, and create over 100 jobs. The company says...
