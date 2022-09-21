ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Local officials head to D.C. to seek funding for Coachella Valley Rail

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXWKJ_0i3aHNPh00

This week, Commissioners with the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) and local officials are in Washington, D.C. to meet with Congressional representatives and other federal officials to seek funding for the Coachella Valley Rail.

“We do not want our Valley to grow and not have the infrastructure to support it,” said Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon, one of the local officials who traveled to the capital.

The new daily passenger rail service would provide transportation between Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. RCTC is seeking federal funding that will allow planning for Coachella Valley Rail to move forward.

“There's a lot of educational opportunities there for the next generation.  It's going to help our tourism or population growth. It's sustainable, and it's just a great economic investment in our community," Fermon said.

The train would make two daily round trips between Union Station in Los Angeles and Coachella – including stops in Palm Springs and other locations around the valley. It's planned to be 144 miles long. A trip to L.A. would be around 3.5 hours from the Coachella Valley. It would include 9 stations throughout the valley along with an upgrade to the current Palm Springs station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BL2f2_0i3aHNPh00

Fermon said it would not only be another mode of transportation for people, but also a way to reduce traffic on Interstate 10.

“If we build more lanes, it's just going to mean more cars. And when we are trying to alleviate some of those greenhouse emissions// this is a project that's going to help us out," Fermon said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSoBt_0i3aHNPh00

In July, the Commission unanimously certified its Coachella Valley Rail “Tier 1” program-level environmental document .

The project is now advocating for federal funding in its “Tier 2” project-level studies. It includes an in-depth analysis of the service and operations along the planned 144-mile route, which crosses Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles counties.

“There's a lot of educational opportunities there for the next generation.  It's going to help our tourism or population growth. It's sustainable, and it's just a great economic investment in our community," Fermon said.

With major events happening in both LA and the Valley, he believes the rail would be beneficial, especially as the county continues to grow.

“I mean, we're growing in the Coachella Valley, we have the new Acrisure arena, we have the biggest and best music festival in the city of Indio. So, there's a lot of opportunity there. And there's also a lot of opportunity when you live in the valley, if you want to go to Disneyland, if you want to go to a Dodger game," Fermon said.

RCTC is seeking $20 million to help fund the Tier 2 studies . The project, estimated to cost $1 billion to construct, now must secure $60 million for more in-depth studies on infrastructure and station locations. About $23 million has been raised so far, and the rest is expected to take several years.

So what are the next steps for the project?

“We're in the funding process again. And this has been a long journey. However, we have the baton now. And we're gonna carry it to the finish line. So we're just working hard to get those funds to get us through tier two," Fermon said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the Coachella Valley Rail project.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Local officials head to D.C. to seek funding for Coachella Valley Rail appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Renderings show future for old Coachella library ahead of renovations

News Channel 3 got an inside look at how exactly the City of Coachella plans to use recently awarded grant money to revamp the old library.  The $4.5 million dollar grant could be used to make structural improvements to the interior and exterior of the building on Seventh Street. That could include electrical and mechanical system The post Renderings show future for old Coachella library ahead of renovations appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Fox News

California hiker who went to find help for girlfriend found dead

A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Washington, DC
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Coachella, CA
State
Washington State
Riverside County, CA
Traffic
City
Washington, DC
City
Riverside, CA
City
Washington, CA
Washington, DC
Traffic
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Construction Maintenance#Coachella Valley Rail#Congressional#Union Station
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to L.A.’s KTLA-TV Anchor Mark Mester?

For many years, Mark Mester and Lynette Romero have been a constant fixture on KTLA-TV 5 News’ weekend morning lineup for Los Angeles residents. Romero had already departed the station, and her last day was September 14, 2022. But now that she has quit, drama has erupted at KTLA. Romero’s co-host and best friend, Mark Mester, has done something very brave to stand up for her. However, after all this drama unfolding, fans wonder what happened to Mark Mester at KTLA and if he is leaving the station. We reveal all the details and the anchor’s background in this Mark Mester wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Disneyland
The Independent

California wildfires threaten mountain communities

Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said Thursday evening.To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy