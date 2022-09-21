ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Pac-12 TV selection process explained: Why Oregon State’s duels with USC and Utah are on the Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox

By Jon Wilner
sports360az.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing

Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
City
Boulder, UT
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
City
Fox, OR
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Football
thecomeback.com

Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12 Football#Usc#American Football#College Football#Pac 12 Tv#The Pac 12 Networks#Osu#Hotline
247Sports

Utah vs. Arizona State: Kyle Whittingham calls Sun Devils 'dangerous wounded animal' after Herm Edwards firing

No. 13 Utah won its second straight game with a 35-7 win over San Diego State last weekend but opens up Pac-12 play against a reeling Arizona State squad. However, head coach Kyle Whittingham called the Sun Devils a “dangerous wounded animal.” After Arizona State fired Herm Edwards, Whittingham did not want his squad to underestimate the Sun Devils. As far as his own squad is concerned, Whittingham pointed to improvements on defense and to getting his offense to not start the game slow like the previous three weeks.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets

College football Week 4 is here, and we're ready to roll with some picks that will hopefully put some cash in our pockets. This week, I've got my eye on the Pac-12 again, especially after the conference dominated last weekend! And most bettors and football fans, truthfully, should be enjoying watching Pac-12 squads play ball since the conference as we know it will be going away soon.
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy