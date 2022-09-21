Pac-12 TV selection process explained: Why Oregon State’s duels with USC and Utah are on the Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox

Read full article on original website
Latter-day Saint college football recruit who left BYU-Oregon game early over chant will attend BYU-Wyoming
TC Manumaleuna announced he will attend the BYU Cougars-Wyoming Cowboys football after being in attendance at the BYU-Oregon game, where an offensive chant was yelled
3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing
Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
The latest bowl predictions for BYU, Utah and Utah State following Week 3 of the season
How much did BYU’s loss change its postseason outlook? Meanwhile, the Utes’ win over SDSU didn’t change anything.
Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 3.0
Get a sense for many possible fits for Arizona State's next head coach with our Sun Devil Source Hot Board.
A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against Arizona State
Here’s a look at the uniforms Utah will wear against Arizona State.
Where Utah, BYU and Utah State land in college football power rankings after Week 3
The Utes rose up in most power rankings after a victory over San Diego State, while the Cougars dropped after a lopsided loss to Oregon.
thecomeback.com
Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant
High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
247Sports
Utah vs. Arizona State: Kyle Whittingham calls Sun Devils 'dangerous wounded animal' after Herm Edwards firing
No. 13 Utah won its second straight game with a 35-7 win over San Diego State last weekend but opens up Pac-12 play against a reeling Arizona State squad. However, head coach Kyle Whittingham called the Sun Devils a “dangerous wounded animal.” After Arizona State fired Herm Edwards, Whittingham did not want his squad to underestimate the Sun Devils. As far as his own squad is concerned, Whittingham pointed to improvements on defense and to getting his offense to not start the game slow like the previous three weeks.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets
College football Week 4 is here, and we're ready to roll with some picks that will hopefully put some cash in our pockets. This week, I've got my eye on the Pac-12 again, especially after the conference dominated last weekend! And most bettors and football fans, truthfully, should be enjoying watching Pac-12 squads play ball since the conference as we know it will be going away soon.
