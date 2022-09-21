ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Biden’s student debt relief plan: What does it mean for Louisiana borrowers?

By Kylee Bond, LBJ
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— As President Biden’s plans for student debt relief continue to unfold, data released by the US Department of Education on Tuesday estimates more than 40 million people will receive assistance, including 600,000 borrowers in Louisiana.

WGNO’s LBJ sat down with Rachel Thomas, the Senior Communications Advisor for Policy at the White House, to find out more about the plan and what it means for Louisiana. Watch the full interview in the player below.

Thomas says the impact of the forgiveness plan could provide relief to nearly 40% of all Louisiana adults who attended college. According to a White House fact sheet, the relief will provide up to $20,000 to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to other borrowers.

The Department of Education also released an estimated amount of eligible borrowers by state. See the full data in the table below. To learn more about the plan and to find out how to apply, click here .

Eligible student borrowers by state

State or Jurisdiction Estimated Number of Borrowers
Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred) 		Estimated Number of Pell Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred)
AK 60,500 37,300
AL 588,000 404,900
AR 365,600 269,000
AS 2,000 1,500
AZ 810,800 554,900
CA 3,549,300 2,340,600
CO 698,100 419,000
CT 454,200 238,200
DC 105,600 60,300
DE 116,900 68,000
FL 2,427,600 1,716,300
GA 1,506,100 1,039,100
GU 6,900 4,500
HI 111,500 65,700
IA 408,700 248,900
ID 201,400 144,900
IL 1,486,600 863,600
IN 856,400 555,500
KS 360,900 225,500
KY 563,300 394,000
LA 608,100 435,200
MA 813,000 401,200
MD 747,100 419,400
ME 175,000 105,300
MI 1,316,000 849,300
MN 729,700 416,300
MO 777,300 502,200
MP 1,400 1,000
MS 417,200 316,400
MT 120,400 78,600
NC 1,190,500 785,500
ND 82,000 49,600
NE 232,100 136,000
NH 175,100 85,300
NJ 1,082,900 590,300
NM 215,900 159,000
NV 315,800 216,900
NY 2,258,800 1,320,100
OH 1,677,800 1,085,700
OK 454,300 321,600
OR 499,000 332,100
PA 1,717,300 988,800
PR 275,500 241,900
RI 133,900 75,300
SC 681,100 458,400
SD 109,100 65,100
TN 795,300 542,000
TX 3,323,200 2,306,700
UT 282,700 206,300
VA 965,100 566,500
VI 7,800 4,700
VT 72,200 37,100
WA 697,600 423,800
WI 685,100 412,700
WV 213,100 145,000
WY 49,600 31,400
Other 10,900 7,400
Unknown 3,770,600 1,376,000

