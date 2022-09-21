Biden’s student debt relief plan: What does it mean for Louisiana borrowers?

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— As President Biden’s plans for student debt relief continue to unfold, data released by the US Department of Education on Tuesday estimates more than 40 million people will receive assistance, including 600,000 borrowers in Louisiana.

WGNO’s LBJ sat down with Rachel Thomas, the Senior Communications Advisor for Policy at the White House, to find out more about the plan and what it means for Louisiana. Watch the full interview in the player below.

Thomas says the impact of the forgiveness plan could provide relief to nearly 40% of all Louisiana adults who attended college. According to a White House fact sheet, the relief will provide up to $20,000 to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to other borrowers.

FULL INTERVIEW: White House official talks student debt relief in Louisiana

The Department of Education also released an estimated amount of eligible borrowers by state. See the full data in the table below. To learn more about the plan and to find out how to apply, click here .

Eligible student borrowers by state

State or Jurisdiction Estimated Number of Borrowers

Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred) Estimated Number of Pell Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred) AK 60,500 37,300 AL 588,000 404,900 AR 365,600 269,000 AS 2,000 1,500 AZ 810,800 554,900 CA 3,549,300 2,340,600 CO 698,100 419,000 CT 454,200 238,200 DC 105,600 60,300 DE 116,900 68,000 FL 2,427,600 1,716,300 GA 1,506,100 1,039,100 GU 6,900 4,500 HI 111,500 65,700 IA 408,700 248,900 ID 201,400 144,900 IL 1,486,600 863,600 IN 856,400 555,500 KS 360,900 225,500 KY 563,300 394,000 LA 608,100 435,200 MA 813,000 401,200 MD 747,100 419,400 ME 175,000 105,300 MI 1,316,000 849,300 MN 729,700 416,300 MO 777,300 502,200 MP 1,400 1,000 MS 417,200 316,400 MT 120,400 78,600 NC 1,190,500 785,500 ND 82,000 49,600 NE 232,100 136,000 NH 175,100 85,300 NJ 1,082,900 590,300 NM 215,900 159,000 NV 315,800 216,900 NY 2,258,800 1,320,100 OH 1,677,800 1,085,700 OK 454,300 321,600 OR 499,000 332,100 PA 1,717,300 988,800 PR 275,500 241,900 RI 133,900 75,300 SC 681,100 458,400 SD 109,100 65,100 TN 795,300 542,000 TX 3,323,200 2,306,700 UT 282,700 206,300 VA 965,100 566,500 VI 7,800 4,700 VT 72,200 37,100 WA 697,600 423,800 WI 685,100 412,700 WV 213,100 145,000 WY 49,600 31,400 Other 10,900 7,400 Unknown 3,770,600 1,376,000

