sports360az.com
Zone Read: Saguaro-Chandler 3.0
It gets no bigger than Saguaro-Chandler Friday night at Austin Field. I don’t feel “marquee matchup” is strong enough to describe, considered by most, the two flagship programs in Arizona High School football. With the backdrop of last year’s Open Division Championship thriller in December, these two giants will face off with all eyes watching this 10-month sequel intently.
Bleacher Talk: Week 4 Games, Marcos de Niza’s New Field
Welcome back to “Bleacher Talk” hosted by Claudia Collins and Jordan Spurgeon. It can be streamed live and on-demand on our site (right here) on Thursdays. Claudia and Spurge do their quick picks with Bruce Cooper. They visited the 3-0 Marcos de Niza Padres as they get set for their home opener with a new field. And Eliav Gabay offers up some social spotlight.
Shaun Aguano is In as ASU Interim HC, Wildcats Feel Good About Tough Non-Conference Schedule
On this week’s Walkin’ On brought to you by Venezia’s Pizzeria, Jordan Hamm breaks down the mutual split between Arizona State and Herm Edwards. Shaun Aguano is in as the interim head coach and is looking to turn things around ahead of Pac-12 play. Plus, Arizona had a beast of a non-conference schedule in 2022, and they feel primed to enter conference play.
LIVE 6PM: Perry @ Liberty Girls’ Volleyball
This broadcast is produced by the Liberty High School branch of the Peoria Student Broadcasting Network. The broadcast is a student-operated production by students of Liberty High School operating cameras, graphics, audio, the TriCaster, and producing and directing under the direction of Mr. James Byrne. Videos and graphics were also created by the students of Liberty PSBN.
